Watch This 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Put 1,000 HP to Good Use on the Track

Ford offered plenty of high-performance Mustangs over the years, but none match the GT500 for the S550 generation. The most powerful Ford entitled to wear a license plate is a straight-line machine that runs 11s on the quarter-mile, but still, the big-boy motor hasn’t reached its potential. 16 photos



Torque has also gone up to 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm) at 4,800 revs, which is a lot for 315/30 by 20-inch rear tires. For the sake of reference, the Ram 2500 with the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel matches that level of torque.



What is the secret to this additional performance? As it happens, the list of go-faster goodies starts with a high-flow induction system. The Roots-type supercharger flaunts a more aggressive pulley, hub assembly, and belt, and the intercooler is gifted with an oversized cooling brick. Anodized billet fuel rails, an upgraded fuel line and fittings, a heavy-duty tensioner, and an air/oil separator instead of a traditional catch can also need to be mentioned.



Hennessey also beefs up the dual-clutch transmission to handle the extra torque, and every build is tested on the track for up to 200 miles (322 kilometers) before delivery. As for the finishing touches, exterior badges and serialized plaques for the interior and engine round off the Venom 1000.



HPE didn't mention how much the upgrade package costs, but you can surely bet that it’s a five-digit number that starts with three. Considering that a brand-new



