C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 Drag Races C7 Corvette Z06, America Wins

The C6 ZR1 is the first Corvette to feature a factory-installed supercharger while the C7 improved the recipe with the almighty Z06. The question is, how does a seventh-gen ‘Vette with a blown small-block V8 stack up against a mid-engine Stingray optioned with the Z51 package? 7 photos



There are multiple reasons for the midship sports car’s loss, and the first one is altitude. Bandimere Speedway, also known as Thunder Mountain, favors forced induction due to an elevation of 5,800 feet (1,768 meters). The higher the altitude, the less power an engine makes because of the lower air density. As to why supercharging is better than natural aspiration at this kind of elevation, bear in mind that a blower is driven mechanically by the engine.



We also have to remember that a



And finally, maximum torque favors the C7 Z06 with 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) from 3,600 revolutions per minute while the C8 Z51 needs 5,150 revs to crank out 470 pound-feet (637 Nm). Whichever way you look at it, the mid-engine ‘Vette never stood a chance against its front-engine forefather.



In related news, Chevrolet still isn’t prepared to apply forced induction to the C8. The brand-new Z06 will debut for the DOHC V8 augmented by a flat-plane crankshaft, and not long after it, the ZR1 is expected to return with a twin-turbo engine based on the Z06’s mill.



