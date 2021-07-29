LS3-Swapped 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Blends Classic Looks With Modern Power

5 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Shows Off Rare Color Combo, Modern Surprise Under the Hood

Don’t be fooled by the SS badges on this car because you’re not looking at a Super Sport-equipped 1970 Chevrolet El Camino. As the headline implies, this Elky is a charming restomod that packs a serious punch. 26 photos



Spruced up with a color-keyed air intake, rectangular-port L92 heads, powdered connecting rods, a nodular crankshaft, and hypereutectic pistons, the 6.2-liter motor further boasts a hydraulic roller cam to maximize intake efficiency. Hooker manifolds, an H-shaped crossover, and dual-chamber mufflers help the LS3 exhale while an aluminum radiator keeps it cool.



A Tremec manual transmission channels the fury hiding under the hood to a 12-bolt rear axle complemented by modernized suspension and power-assisted brakes. As it’s often the case with American muscle cars from this era, BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber wraps Chevrolet Rally wheels beautified with chrome caps. Augmented with factory-style power steering, this badass truck shows only 67.5 miles (108.6 kilometers) on the odometer.



Finished in Cranberry Red and Tuxedo Black over a leather interior customized in all the right ways, the Elky is ornated with Dakota Digital VHX telemetry and color-keyed floor mats. A wood-rimmed steering wheel and a tilting column also need to be mentioned, together with Vintage Air climate control, power-operated bucket seats, and a very classy Hurst shift knob.



Like any restomod of this caliber, this fellow isn’t cheap. Listed by



