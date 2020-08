Mazda Introduces 2021 CX-9 Carbon Edition in the U.S., Priced From $41,080

SUV

The Rising Sun automaker has announced the 2021MY CX-9 is all set to reach showrooms this very month, with pricing kicking off at a starting MSRP of $33,960 (plus an added $1,100 for destination and handling) when selecting the base Sport grade with front-wheel drive.Upgrade to the proprietary i-Activ All-Wheel Drive and the 2021 CX-9 Sport will go for $35,860. Thecan be had in Sport, Touring, Carbon Edition, Grand Touring and Signature trims, the most expensive being the-only CX-9 Signature retailing for at least $46,605.More choices include the $2,060 Touring Premium Package for the second grade as well as three premium shades - Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($395), Machine Gray Metallic ($495), and Soul Red Crystal Metallic ($595).Inside the crossover new owners will find the latest iteration of the Mazda Connect infotainment system with a larger 10.25-inch dashboard display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as Mazda Connected Services (three-year trial subscription) along with a Wi-Fi hotspot (2GB / three months trial).The most important novelty for the 2021 model year is the introduction of the new CX-9 Carbon Edition . The new grade brings added features to the Touring with Touring Premium Package option, such as the bespoke Polymetal Gray exterior shade, gloss black detailing, 20-inch black metallic wheels and a red leather seats / black metallic trim for the interior.Also new for the CX-9 Carbon Edition is the introduction of the Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert features inside the standard Mazda i-Activsense safety suite. There are also standard second row “captain’s chairs,” a hands-free powered hatch at the back, and Satin Chrome roof rails, among others. Pricing for theversion is $41,080 and selecting AWD will bump the quota to $42,980.