Mazda Introduces 2021 CX-9 Carbon Edition in the U.S., Priced From $41,080

A brand flagship should always have preemptive access to all the latest and most innovative features the company can offer to its clients. This is the exact treatment bestowed by Mazda upon its three-row midsize crossover SUV, the 2021 model year CX-9. The company is pushing forward a major infotainment update while also fully detailing the previously announced Carbon Edition model.
The Rising Sun automaker has announced the 2021MY CX-9 is all set to reach showrooms this very month, with pricing kicking off at a starting MSRP of $33,960 (plus an added $1,100 for destination and handling) when selecting the base Sport grade with front-wheel drive.
Upgrade to the proprietary i-Activ All-Wheel Drive and the 2021 CX-9 Sport will go for $35,860. The SUV can be had in Sport, Touring, Carbon Edition, Grand Touring and Signature trims, the most expensive being the AWD-only CX-9 Signature retailing for at least $46,605.
More choices include the $2,060 Touring Premium Package for the second grade as well as three premium shades - Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($395), Machine Gray Metallic ($495), and Soul Red Crystal Metallic ($595).
Inside the crossover new owners will find the latest iteration of the Mazda Connect infotainment system with a larger 10.25-inch dashboard display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as Mazda Connected Services (three-year trial subscription) along with a Wi-Fi hotspot (2GB / three months trial).
The most important novelty for the 2021 model year is the introduction of the new CX-9 Carbon Edition. The new grade brings added features to the Touring with Touring Premium Package option, such as the bespoke Polymetal Gray exterior shade, gloss black detailing, 20-inch black metallic wheels and a red leather seats / black metallic trim for the interior.
Also new for the CX-9 Carbon Edition is the introduction of the Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert features inside the standard Mazda i-Activsense safety suite. There are also standard second row “captain’s chairs,” a hands-free powered hatch at the back, and Satin Chrome roof rails, among others. Pricing for the FWD version is $41,080 and selecting AWD will bump the quota to $42,980.
