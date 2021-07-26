The 33 Stradale: Alfa Romeo’s Masterpiece and the Pinnacle of Italian Design

Tuned R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R Drag Races Tuned Genesis G70, Gets Humiliated

In the white corner, the G70 flaunts 500 horsepower from a Burger Motorsport piggyback tune, an upgraded intercooler, better intake, and charge-pipe injection. Estimated to weigh in the ballpark of 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms), the South Korean contender takes its mojo from a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that drives all four wheels through an eight-speed auto.As for the green-painted challenger with rad-looking bodyside decals and a carbon-fiber hood, that car isn’t exactly perfect for drag racing. The biggest problem it has is the missing front driveshaft, which makes this R33 a RWD-only machine. The five-speed manual transmission also pales to the swiftness of a torque-converter automatic, and the single-turbo RB26 straight-six powerplant also produces more lag than the Genesis’ mill.Tuned with 1,300-cc injectors, a Garrett spinny boy, Haltech Elite 2000, a less restrictive manifold, and stronger internals, the fourth-gen Skyline GT-R further boasts coil-over shocks and Falcon Azenzis RT660s.Estimated to crank out approximately 500 horsepower, the R33 doesn’t launch as hard as the G70 on the first run. What’s truly shocking is the moon-sized gap, which makes the Skyline GT-R look pathetic although it’s a fabulous car. With a generous head start, the Nissan still can’t redeem itself despite the Genesis carrying a lot of ballast in the guise of three passengers.The R33 fails to prove a point from a roll as well, which goes to show how much all-wheel drive matters in the Skyline GT-R and any performance-oriented car for that matter. Lest we forget, BMW now offers M xDrive all-wheel drive for the M3 and Tesla’s Model S Plaid is a three-motor affair.