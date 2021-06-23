2021 Acura TLX Type S Launches Stateside With Japanese Roots, V6 Power

With cars such as the Audi S4, Mercedes-AMG C 43 and BMW M340i in its sights, the 2021 Acura TLX Type S has started arriving in showrooms nationwide.
Acura is offering the 2021 TLX Type S in two specifications. The base model carries an MSRP of $52,300, excluding the $1,025 destination and handling charge, while the better equipped variant can be ordered from $53,100.
In the most affordable trim level, the 2021 Acura TLX Type S comes with 20-inch, multi-spoke wheels, wrapped in Pirelli Cinturato P7 all-season rubber.
Inside, it features leather upholstery with ultrasuede inserts, power adjustable front sports seats with ‘Type S’ embossing on the headrests, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, satellite radio, premium audio with 17 speakers, wireless charging pad, 7-inch multi-info display, smartphone integration, etc.
Safety wise, the sedan is equipped with collision mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, blind spot information, rear cross traffic monitor, hill start assist, and compass, in case you get lost in the urban jungle, on the way to the racetrack.
The 2021 TLX Type S with High Performance Wheel & Tire Package boasts NSX-inspired wheels that contribute to a 21-pound (9.5-kg) weight reduction and come shod in Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.
Powering the TLX Type S is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 355 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque, from 1,400 to 5,000 rpm, which makes it “the best performing Acura sedan ever”, says the car firm.
Boasting technologies from the twin-turbo NSX supercar, the mill, hooked up to a 10-speed automatic transmission and SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive), will also be used in the upcoming 2022 MDX Type S, Acura has confirmed.
The EPA fuel economy ratings stand at 19/24/21 mpg (12.4/9.8/11.2 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined, on 91-octane fuel.
