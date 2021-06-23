2021 Acura TLX Type S Launches Stateside With Japanese Roots, V6 Power

More on this:

1 The Type S Is Back, So Check Out Acura’s Brand-New Performance-Focused Turbo V6

2 2021 Acura TLX Type S on Sale June 23 From $52,300, Costs Less Than a BMW M340i

3 2021 Acura TLX Type S Hits Dealerships in May, Costs More Than $50,000

4 2021 Acura TLX Is a Gorgeous New Sedan, Type S Has 3-Liter Turbo

5 2020 Acura TLX Type S Spied With Audi S4 and AMG C43, V6 Turbo Rumored