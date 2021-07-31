F1 Car vs. 1,200-HP Huracan vs. 1,300-HP Nissan GT-R Is One Crazy Drag Race

Red Bull dominated the 2011 F1 season with the RB7, which took home 12 victories out of 19 races that year. The question is, can the decade-old racecar keep up with heavily tuned supercars in a quarter-mile drag race? 8 photos



The championship-winning RB7 features 2.4 liters of high-revving V8 magic, an 18,000-rpm engine that develops approximately 750 horsepower in this particular tune. Red Bull’s open-top racer also happens to be stupidly light, which translates to a tremendously impressive power-to-weight ratio.



Moving on to the green machine in the middle of the runway, that’s a Lamborghini Huracan without a rear bumper. As you can tell for yourself, the stylistic change is explained by the ginormous turbochargers and extra piping that crank up the 5.2-liter V10 to a mind-boggling 1,200 horsepower. Torque is thoroughly bananas in its own right thanks to 1,240 Nm (915 pound-feet) as opposed to 560 Nm (413 pound-feet) for the factory rating.



The black-painted



On the first run, the Italian exotic scoots off like nobody’s business and keeps the gap steady over the RB7 as it crosses the line. Pretty much the same thing happens on the second race, with the GT-R finishing neck and neck with the F1 car. The reason the R35 doesn’t match its rivals at launch is the driveline, which features “straight driveshafts” according to Watson.



The Huracan took 8.9 seconds to complete the quarter-mile, followed by the RB7 in 9.2 seconds and Godzilla in 9.3 seconds. The Lamborghini also wins the roll race, and finally, the braking test favors the Formula 1 car because it features incredible brakes and less than half the weight of its challengers.



Editor's note: RB7 pictured in the gallery.