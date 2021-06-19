2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Drag Races Mazda6 Turbo, There Can Be Only One Winner

That Sound You’re Hearing Is Lordstown Crashing: Endurance Has No Firm Orders

The TLX for the 2021 model year looks great, offers a ton of standard equipment, and performs beyond expectations in a straight line if you opt for Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. The SH-AWD rear differential can distribute 70 percent of the available torque to the rear axle, of which 100 percent of that oomph can be distributed to either rear wheel. 9 photos



Acura further boasts more horsepower (272 vs. 250) from a smaller four-cylinder turbo engine, but on the upside, Mazda offers more torque. If you fill the gas tank with premium fuel, the SkyActiv-G 2.5T is much obliged to crank out 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) versus 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) for the K20C6 force-fed engine that comes standard in the TLX for the 2021 model year.



As far as drag racing is concerned, the only advantage the Mazda6 has over the TLX comes in the guise of curb weight. More to the point, we’re dealing with official ratings of 3,582 and 3,969 pounds (1,625 and 1,800 kilograms).



Sam CarLegion had the opportunity to compare these direct rivals at the Toronto Motorsports Park in Ontario, and the results are pretty obvious before pressing the play button. In addition to a disappointingly sedate automatic transmission, the Mazda spins the front wheels like crazy off the line.



The 10-speed automatic of the TLX provides an exceptionally wide ratio spread for the sake of fuel economy, but the drive-by-wire throttle and shift-by-wire transmission work together to improve smoothness and shift performance, making it far superior to Mazda’s geriatric SkyActiv-Drive.



