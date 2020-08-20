2021 Acura TLX Goes on Sale from $37,500 With 2.0-Liter Turbo

AWD

Acura isn't ashamed to admit that prices have gone up by $1,300 since last year and we know why. The new TLX has more to offer in the technology department, starting with the engine. Of course, they are not going to mention that the 2020 TLX actually started at $33,000 because of the 206 horsepower base engine. The comparison they made is with the 3.5L.In place of the old 3.5-liter V6, you now get a 2.0-liter turbo making 272 hp. It's hooked up to a new 10-speed automatic and will be available withas well, the Super Handling All-Wheel Drive that can shuffle up to 70% of the power to the rear. Based on a stiff new chassis, the 2021 TLX also offers much better suspension - double wishbones at the front instead of the old MacPherson Strut and a four-link rear.Acura says this new auto-box has a wider ratio range, smoother shifts, and a stronger 1st-gear pull. The TLX also comes with variable-ratio power steering and Electro Servo brakes, so it's probably going to handle differently.Compared to its 2020 model, the 2021 TLX is 2.9 inches (74 mm) longer, 2.2 inches (56 mm) wider and 0.6 inches (15 mm) lower with a wheelbase that stretches a further 3.7 inches (94 mm).The same three packages as before are available. You can have the TLX with Technology Package from $41,500, for example. However, we'd go for the $44,250 TLX A-Spec, which is essentially a body kit and red leather interior. AWD is a $2,000 extra regardless of your trim choice.As expected, the TLX Type S isn't part of the launch. However, however, we at least know that it's going to have a turbocharged 3-liter V6 with an estimated 355 horsepower, standard AWD. The base price should be somewhere just North of $50,000.