4 The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is America’s Answer to the BMW M3

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Station Wagon Rendering Isn’t Long for This World

Replaced by the CT4-V Blackwing for the 2022 model year, Cadillac has used the same recipe as before: rear-wheel drive, a twin-turbocharged V6, and two gearbox choices that include a three-pedal setup from Tremec. With 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) on tap, it's torquier than the base M3 to boot. Be that as it may, there are two problems with this vehicle.For starters, $58,995 before destination charge is too much for many prospective customers. That kind of money is more than enough to purchase a well-equipped Camaro with the small-block V8, and speaking of which, the pony car sells exceptionally worse than its main rivals from the Ford and Dodge brands. And secondly, Cadillac doesn't have the same magnetism as the blue-and-white roundel after years of badge-engineered automobiles that leave much to be desired in terms of quality and reliability.Capable though it may be, the CT4-V Blackwing won't be offered as a station wagon. Envisioned in this body style by pixel artist and G-body enthusiast @jlord8, the longroof simply wouldn't sell in this SUV-saturated market and GM has other plans for its range-topping brand going forward.Similar to every other division under the General Motors umbrella, Cadillac is focused on electrification and semi-autonomous driving technology. The Lyriq mid-size crossover embodies both, and even the hulking Escalade will get complete electrification on the BT1 platform of the GMC Hummer EV.That said, have you asked yourself which is the most affordable wagon on sale today in the United States? That would be the Subaru Outback at $26,945 sans taxes. On the uppermost end of the spectrum, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a mind-numbing $193,800.