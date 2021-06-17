Watch the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Lap Virginia Raceway Quicker Than a BMW M5

The Evolution of Lamborghini’s Heart and Soul, the Naturally Aspirated V12

Please upgrade to a HTML5 browser (IE9+, Firefox 31+, Chrome 31+, Safari 7+, Opera 27+) or download the video file This in-car video shows the compact four-door being put through its paces at Virginia Raceway. While it's no Nurburgring, the 4.1-mile Grand Course layout of the circuit is just as challenging due to its numerous crests, tight corners, and rather short straights. But the CT4-V Blackwing seems to handle all of them rather well and completes a full lap in 2:52.5 seconds.How does that compare to the latest sports sedans coming from the German competition? Well, BMW and Mercedes haven't tested their compact sedans on this track, but the larger M5 Competition was driven here back in 2019. And it completed the lap in 2:54 seconds, more than a second slower than the Blackwing. The 2016 BMW M4 GTS was also slower on this course, running the lap in 2:52.9 minutes.Impressively enough, the CT4-V Blackwing is also just a bit slower than cars like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R and the track-only version of the KTM X-Bow. At the same time, it's 0.7 seconds faster than the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition.The CT4-V Blackwing you're about to see below ran its hot lap using the optional Carbon Fiber 1 package, which adds a front splitter, front wheel well deflectors, front dive planes, and a rear spoiler made from the lightweight composite. The footage comes from GM's upgraded Performance Data Recorder , so this is also a glimpse at the device's new graphics and recording capabilities.As a brief reminder, the CT4-V Blackwing draws juice from a twin-turbo, 3.6-liter V6 engine that cranks out 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque. Available with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic, the compact sedan hits 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start in as quick as 3.8 seconds and tops out at 189 mph (304 kph).The CT4-V Blackwing will hit dealerships alongside its bigger and notably more powerful sibling, the CT5-V Blackwing . Aimed at the BMW M5 and Mercedes-E 63, the midsize features a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 good for 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of twist. There's no footage of the CT5-V at Virginia Raceway yet, but I'm pretty sure it would be significantly quicker.The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing starts from $59,990.