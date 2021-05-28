autoevolution
Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Configurator Reveals Optional Adaptive Cruise Control

28 May 2021, 15:58 UTC ·
If the BMW M3 isn’t exactly up your alley because of the oversized grille, Cadillac is much obliged to swoop in with the CT4-V Blackwing. The compact executive sedan is finally available to configure from $58,995 for the six-speed manual or $62,170 for the automatic, making it clearly more affordable than the Bavarian competitor ($69,900 or $72,800).
19 photos
There is, however, a big catch for this affordability. GM does what GM typically does nowadays, charging extra for goodies that should come standard at this price point. Adaptive Cruise Control, for example, costs $900 as part of a pack that also includes Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Automatic Braking. And we’re not done quite yet.

If you want Adaptive Cruise Control in your manual-equipped car, the build-your-own tool prompts you to add $3,715 worth of options that include the automatic transmission. The crazy numbers don’t end here because the $725 Technology Package comes with strings attached to the tune of $2,325 for the air ionizer, head-up display, and performance data/video recorder.

The most worthwhile options are the Carbon Fiber 1 and Carbon Fiber 2 packages, which retail at $2,650 and $4,350, respectively. These extras spruce up the CT4-V Blackwing with carbon-fiber dive planes, splitter, wheel-well deflectors, extra rear spoiler, rocker moldings and extensions, and a rear valance diffuser insert. Customers who prefer luxury over sportiness should consider the $600 Climate package consisting of lumbar massage and ventilation for the front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Regardless of configuration, the CT4-V Blackwing comes exclusively with a 3.6-liter V6 that you may recognize from the ATS-V Sedan and ATS-V Coupe. LF4 is the regular production order code for the force-fed engine that cranks out 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque.

To extract the most performance from the CT4-V Blackwing in a straight line, be sure to specify the Hydra-Matic 10Lxx 10-speed automatic transmission. Not only does it enable a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) acceleration of 3.8 seconds, but it’s the more comfortable option if you’re often stuck in traffic.
