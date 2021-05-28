Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Configurator Reveals Optional Adaptive Cruise Control

4 Lady's Caddy ATS-V Gaps Truck, Camaro, M3 but Vortec Mustang Proves Too Much

If the BMW M3 isn’t exactly up your alley because of the oversized grille, Cadillac is much obliged to swoop in with the CT4-V Blackwing . The compact executive sedan is finally available to configure from $58,995 for the six-speed manual or $62,170 for the automatic, making it clearly more affordable than the Bavarian competitor ($69,900 or $72,800). 19 photos Adaptive Cruise Control , for example, costs $900 as part of a pack that also includes Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Automatic Braking. And we’re not done quite yet.



If you want Adaptive Cruise Control in your manual-equipped car, the



The most worthwhile options are the Carbon Fiber 1 and Carbon Fiber 2 packages, which retail at $2,650 and $4,350, respectively. These extras spruce up the CT4-V Blackwing with carbon-fiber dive planes, splitter, wheel-well deflectors, extra rear spoiler, rocker moldings and extensions, and a rear valance diffuser insert. Customers who prefer luxury over sportiness should consider the $600 Climate package consisting of lumbar massage and ventilation for the front seats and a heated steering wheel.



Regardless of configuration, the CT4-V Blackwing comes exclusively with a 3.6-liter V6 that you may recognize from the ATS-V Sedan and ATS-V Coupe. LF4 is the regular production order code for the force-fed engine that cranks out 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque.



There is, however, a big catch for this affordability. GM does what GM typically does nowadays, charging extra for goodies that should come standard at this price point.