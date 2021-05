Cadillac CT5 Sport Wagon Render Fills a Second-Gen CTS-Sized Void in Our Hearts

AMG

Unveiled at the 2008 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the CTS Sport Wagon could be had with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive setups, as well as a choice of V6 power units, although a CTS-V version did arrive in 2011 with a 556-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8. Performance aside, even though the Sport Wagon was aimed mostly at European buyers, it’s hard not to have a certain appreciation for it, regardless of where you live.Unfortunately, Cadillac ceased production of the CTS wagon when it introduced the third-generation CTS . Once that model was retired in 2019 in favor of the CT5 and its fastback body style, the powers that be didn’t feel the need to add any additional variants to the range.That is where graphics designer Sugar Design comes in, with his digital take on a hypothetical CT5 Sport Wagon. This render features very large wheels and an overall imposing aesthetic. You don’t even need to be a fan of station wagons to appreciate such an aggressive stance. We'd also like to note that Cadillac’s own modern design language, which is very angular, works well with a body style that tapers off so abruptly towards the rear.As for what our ultimate CT5 Sport Wagon version would be, it would have the letter “V” in it, followed by the word “Blackwing.” The real-life CT5-V Blackwing is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 668 hp (677 PS) and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque. As an estate car, it would be perfect for giving the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-E63 S Wagon a good run for their money.