The 2020 Cadillac CT5 Was Supposed to Use the Omega Platform of the CT6

Cadillac isn’t exactly the brand that it once was, the crown jewel of General Motors and American automotive luxury. Inbreeding with Buick and Chevrolet has sapped into the automaker’s specialness so much that Cadillac currently sells more vehicles in China than the United States.
The brand sold 156,246 vehicles in the U.S. in 2019 as opposed to 182,543 in 2013. Over in the People's Republic, Cadillac posted a year-on-year increase of 3.9 percent, totaling 213,717 units in 2019.
Despite the lackluster products and even drearier marketing, Cadillac did try its best at standing out in the crowd. The Omega platform of the CT6 is unique to the CT6, not shared with any other product from the General Motors roster. The successor of the Zeta platform should’ve been used in the CT5 as well, which is actually underpinned by an evolution of the Alpha platform of the Chevrolet Camaro, CTS, and the ATS. So what went wrong?
Cadillac Society reports that the financial situation is the culprit for the CT5 rolling on the Alpha 2 instead of the Omega, and we’re not surprised. The brand made a number of costly mistakes in recent years, and this gets us to the Blackwing twin-turbo V8. Other than a handful of CT6-Vs and CT6 Platinums, the automaker won't use the Blackwing in new products such as the XT6 three-row crossover and body-on-frame Escalade utility vehicle.
“Sources also tell us that the Omega architecture would have been perfect for the CT5 thanks to the car’s relatively large dimensions.” In this guise, Cadillac Society explains that the Detroit-based automaker doesn’t have to pour additional money into developing a long-wheelbase option for China.
There’s no mistaking the Alpha 2 is a great platform, dynamically engaging but also adequately refined for a mid-sized luxury sedan. On the other hand, knowing that the CT5 should’ve used the Omega platform is a confirmation that the bean counters at GM had the last word during development.
