2020 Cadillac CT5 Debuts At New York Auto Show

The first-ever CT5 is set to replace the CTS as the mid-size sedan in the Cadillac lineup. The luxurious model continues the legacy of the CT6 with Super Cruise, a semi-autonomous driving technology for limited-access freeways.



In regard to driving, the platform of the CT5 is an evolution of the Alpha that underpins the Camaro and ATS. Double-pivot MacPherson suspension up front and a five-link setup at the rear, Bosch electric power steering, ZF MVS passive dampers, Brembo front brakes on the Sport model, available all-wheel drive regardless of trim level, there’s a lot to like about the



The engine range might need to work on the “reward the senses” part, but given time, the CT5-V could enter the scene with the Blackwing V8 from the CT6-V. For the time being, customers are treated to 2.0 liters and four cylinders or 3.0 liters and six cylinders. The larger engine is a twin-turbo with 335 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.



For the 2.0-liter with a twin-scroll turbo, make that 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Both engine options come standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the one that Ford uses in the Mustang and F-150. The Camaro is also available with the 10-speeder, even the



Orders for the CT5 will kick off this fall, and GM Lansing Grand River will produce the mid-size sedan following an investment of $211 million. There’s no telling how expensive the CT5 will be, but there’s no denying Cadillac will charge a premium over the CTS.



