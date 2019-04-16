2020 Cadillac CT5 Debuts At New York Auto Show

autoevolution
 

The first-ever CT5 is set to replace the CTS as the mid-size sedan in the Cadillac lineup. The luxurious model continues the legacy of the CT6 with Super Cruise, a semi-autonomous driving technology for limited-access freeways.
Following the online reveal, Cadillac showcased the CT5 in the flesh at the 2019 New York Auto Show with president Steve Carlisle on stage. “Its details elevate every drive and reward the senses,” he claims, and we agree to both even though General Motors tends to wax lyrical.

In regard to driving, the platform of the CT5 is an evolution of the Alpha that underpins the Camaro and ATS. Double-pivot MacPherson suspension up front and a five-link setup at the rear, Bosch electric power steering, ZF MVS passive dampers, Brembo front brakes on the Sport model, available all-wheel drive regardless of trim level, there’s a lot to like about the Caddy.

The engine range might need to work on the “reward the senses” part, but given time, the CT5-V could enter the scene with the Blackwing V8 from the CT6-V. For the time being, customers are treated to 2.0 liters and four cylinders or 3.0 liters and six cylinders. The larger engine is a twin-turbo with 335 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

For the 2.0-liter with a twin-scroll turbo, make that 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Both engine options come standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the one that Ford uses in the Mustang and F-150. The Camaro is also available with the 10-speeder, even the ZL1 with the 1LE Track Package.

Orders for the CT5 will kick off this fall, and GM Lansing Grand River will produce the mid-size sedan following an investment of $211 million. There’s no telling how expensive the CT5 will be, but there’s no denying Cadillac will charge a premium over the CTS.

For the 2019 model year, the most affordable CTS costs $46,995 for the 2.0-liter turbo and rear-wheel drive. At the other end of the spectrum, the CTS-V with the supercharged V8 from the Corvette Z06 starts at $86,995.
