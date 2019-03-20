autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Cadillac CT4 Launching In 2019

20 Mar 2019, 14:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
No fewer than five years ago, we were reporting Cadillac trademarked CT2 to CT8 and XT2 to XT8. Following the unveiling of the CT5, the crown jewel of General Motors prepares to roll out the CT4. The compact sedan with rear- and all-wheel drive has been developed to challenge the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, replacing the ATS and ATS Coupe.
22 photos
2020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT52020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT42020 Cadillac CT4
Like the CT5, chances are Cadillac will utilize the evolution of the GM Alpha platform. A selection of four- and six-cylinder engine options along with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with Ford are also expected, and given time, the CT4-V would take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic with the elegance of a sedan.

Speaking to Automotive News, presidente Steve Carlisle confirmed the CT4 would premiere in the second half of 2019. Be it the 2020 or 2021 model year, it’s reassuring to see Cadillac pushing forward with all-new models. The question is, how will the CT4 break the mold?

Andrew Smith, executive director of global design, claims that “boring sedans are dead.” He’s a bit wrong considering every sedan out there is selling harder than ever before, from the Toyota Corolla to the BMW 7 Series and everything in between. “I think awesome sedans are going to be around for a while,” he concluded, and we agree with Smith this time around provided that crossovers fall out of favor with the car-buying public.

A test mule for a high-performance CT4 – probably the CT4-V – has been spied a little while ago with quad-tipped exhaust, large double-spoke alloy wheels, and stickier tires than standard. Bigger brake rotors and calipers along with a more aggressive front fascia are raising our expectations, more so considering the legacy of the ATS-V.

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the ATS-V sedan and coupe feature the LF4 twin-turbo V6, a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, and no fewer than 464 horsepower. Motor Trend found out the Cadillac accelerates quicker than the C63 S and M3, lapping the Willow Springs circuit faster than both German competitors.
2020 Cadillac CT4 Cadillac CT4 Cadillac sedan
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumCADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVCADILLAC CT6 V-SportCADILLAC CT6 V-Sport LuxuryCADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVCADILLAC XTSCADILLAC XTS LargeAll CADILLAC models  
 
 