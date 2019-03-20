Cadillac CT4 Launching In 2019

No fewer than five years ago, we were reporting Cadillac trademarked CT2 to CT8 and XT2 to XT8. Following the unveiling of the CT5, the crown jewel of General Motors prepares to roll out the CT4. The compact sedan with rear- and all-wheel drive has been developed to challenge the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, replacing the ATS and ATS Coupe.
Like the CT5, chances are Cadillac will utilize the evolution of the GM Alpha platform. A selection of four- and six-cylinder engine options along with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with Ford are also expected, and given time, the CT4-V would take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic with the elegance of a sedan.
Speaking to Automotive News, presidente Steve Carlisle confirmed the CT4 would premiere in the second half of 2019. Be it the 2020 or 2021 model year, it’s reassuring to see Cadillac pushing forward with all-new models. The question is, how will the CT4 break the mold?
Andrew Smith, executive director of global design, claims that “boring sedans are dead.” He’s a bit wrong considering every sedan out there is selling harder than ever before, from the Toyota Corolla to the BMW 7 Series and everything in between. “I think awesome sedans are going to be around for a while,” he concluded, and we agree with Smith this time around provided that crossovers fall out of favor with the car-buying public.
A test mule for a high-performance CT4 – probably the CT4-V – has been spied a little while ago with quad-tipped exhaust, large double-spoke alloy wheels, and stickier tires than standard. Bigger brake rotors and calipers along with a more aggressive front fascia are raising our expectations, more so considering the legacy of the ATS-V.
Introduced for the 2016 model year, the ATS-V sedan and coupe feature the LF4 twin-turbo V6, a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, and no fewer than 464 horsepower. Motor Trend found out the Cadillac accelerates quicker than the C63 S and M3, lapping the Willow Springs circuit faster than both German competitors.
Speaking to Automotive News, presidente Steve Carlisle confirmed the CT4 would premiere in the second half of 2019. Be it the 2020 or 2021 model year, it’s reassuring to see Cadillac pushing forward with all-new models. The question is, how will the CT4 break the mold?
Andrew Smith, executive director of global design, claims that “boring sedans are dead.” He’s a bit wrong considering every sedan out there is selling harder than ever before, from the Toyota Corolla to the BMW 7 Series and everything in between. “I think awesome sedans are going to be around for a while,” he concluded, and we agree with Smith this time around provided that crossovers fall out of favor with the car-buying public.
A test mule for a high-performance CT4 – probably the CT4-V – has been spied a little while ago with quad-tipped exhaust, large double-spoke alloy wheels, and stickier tires than standard. Bigger brake rotors and calipers along with a more aggressive front fascia are raising our expectations, more so considering the legacy of the ATS-V.
Introduced for the 2016 model year, the ATS-V sedan and coupe feature the LF4 twin-turbo V6, a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, and no fewer than 464 horsepower. Motor Trend found out the Cadillac accelerates quicker than the C63 S and M3, lapping the Willow Springs circuit faster than both German competitors.