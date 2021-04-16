One-Owner 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Is a Supercharged 4-Door Beast With a Rare Color

The third-gen Cadillac CTS-V has been called many names, all of them good. The one we remember most is its “four-door Corvette” moniker, which is well-earned. The CTS-V uses the same 6.4-liter LT4 V8 unit as the Corvette Z06 C7, albeit with slightly less horsepower.
Despite its prowess, the CTS-V, along with the entire CTS nameplate, was discontinued after the 2019 model year, paving the way for the recently launched CT5-V Blackwing, which comes with a slightly more powerful 6.2-liter V8, and better 0-60 times, at least on paper.
Still, if you’re a fan of the CTS-V, and we assume you are, here’s a really nice 2018 example we found on Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids website. Aside from the fact that it has 29,700 miles (47,800 km) on the clock, everything else is extremely appealing, from the body color to the $16,000’s worth of optional extras.
The body is painted in Vector Blue Metallic, a high-contrast color, and it works well with the 19-inch Midnight Black alloy wheels and the carbon fiber trim.
The car also comes with the Carbon Fiber Package (carbon fiber hood vent, spoiler, front splitter, rear diffuser) and Luxury Package (three-zone climate control, rear camera mirror, heated rear seats, power rear sunshade). The list continues with dark gold Brembo brakes, Magnetic Ride Control, adaptive HID headlights, carbon fiber hood, Recaro seats, a sunroof, head-up display, Bose surround sound system, and loads more. When it was new, it retailed for $86,295, and that’s without those $16,615 options.
In the end, it all comes down to that V8 engine, with its 640 hp (649 PS) and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in a 0-60 mph (96 kph) time of just under 4 seconds. So, if you like to have fun behind the wheel but you also need room in the back for passengers, there’s certainly nothing wrong with finding a used example and keeping the CTS-V's legend alive.
