Cadillac Le Cabriolets Riding on 24-inch Dayton Wire Wheels Show Big Gold

While a Cadillac Le Cabriolet is definitely a standout model, this is not part of the Donk custom culture, simply because connoisseurs only use that label for 1971-76 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala models - certain enthusiasts claim the nickname is related to the Impala logo, which partially resembles a donkey, but there's obviously no way of knowing for sure. Oh, and as we'll explain below, this Caddy is an extremely rare bird. However, none of these aspects stopped the two Le Cabriolets we have here from receiving super-sized wheels that one might expect to see on a donk.

9 photos