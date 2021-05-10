Cadillac Le Cabriolets Riding on 24-inch Dayton Wire Wheels Show Big Gold

While a Cadillac Le Cabriolet is definitely a standout model, this is not part of the Donk custom culture, simply because connoisseurs only use that label for 1971-76 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala models - certain enthusiasts claim the nickname is related to the Impala logo, which partially resembles a donkey, but there's obviously no way of knowing for sure. Oh, and as we'll explain below, this Caddy is an extremely rare bird. However, none of these aspects stopped the two Le Cabriolets we have here from receiving super-sized wheels that one might expect to see on a donk.
The open-top model in question left the Cadillac factory as a fifth-generation Coupe de Ville. The cabriolet conversion was handled by Cincinnati-based coachbuilder Hess and Eisenhardt, who is famous for its Presidential Limousine efforts, which meant the quality of the job was as high as possible. Thus, the vehicles were offered to the public via Cadillac showrooms.
It's worth mentioning that only 300 examples of the Cadillac Le Cabriolet were built between 1978 and 1980, so seeing two of them going down the said route obviously caught our attention.
To be more precise, these vehicles have been fitted with 24-inch Dayton wire wheels. And the transformation, which was recently completed, come from a Florida garage dubbed Magic City Customs.
The white car is of particular interest, with this 1978 original-condition model, which has 58,000 miles on the odo, featuring the coveted 425ci (7-liter) V8. And while it sports a burgundy top, the red example, a 1979 model, comes with a roof in the same color as the body.
Both cars sit on 24-inch, 180-spoke (big hub) Daytons that come in staggered form (think: the rear axle features wider wheels than the front one). And while the white example features gold-center wheels that pack chrome lips, the red car comes with an all-gold finish. For the record, we're talking 24K-plated units here.
YouTuber Donk Planet recently captured the duo on camera, and you can check out the rides at the 4:09 point of the video below, original interiors and all.
