Turbo Chevy Z71 Drag Races Cadillac CTS-V, Truck Throws a Big Punch

With an aftermarket offer that's as diverse as they get and cameras linked to popular social media accounts lurking in every corner, taking your factory-condition machine to the drag strip has become more difficult than ever. As such, you can always expect a modded machine to show you its taillights, with the internet out there watching. And the Chevy truck we have here is a perfect example of such a threat.
This truck was born as a 1995 K1500, with the Z71 stickers on the side of the 4WD machine's bed meaning we can expect an off-road package, at least theoretically. Nevertheless, the Golden Bowtie machine has been converted for drag strip duties and now loves to challenge muscle cars, among others.
Look north of the firewall, and you'll find a 5.3-liter LS. The SBE (stock bottom end) V8 has gained an 85mm turbo, along with a host of supporting mods. And, to put the extra muscle down, the pickup now features super-sticky Mickey Thompson rubber on all four corners.
The Chevrolet recently visited the Atlanta Dragway as part of the Street Car Takeover event, where it came across a third-generation Cadillac CTS-V.
The Caddy is animated by a slightly down-tuned version of the C7 Corvette Z06's LT4, with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivering 640 hp (that's ten less hp than what the 'Vette offers). Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic.
However, the driver of the CTS-V seemed to be well aware of the said factory car "trap" and had fitted certain mods to his muscle sedan.
YouTube label Drag Racing and Car Stuff, which attended the said velocity gathering and brought the adventure to us via the footage below, doesn't mention the exact hardware received by the Cadillac. Even so, we can tell this beast is no longer an 11s car, having descended into the 10s arena.
The two slabs of GM delivered a tight battle that kept the audience on its toes, with this being just one of the enticing races recorded that day—how about a Turbo GMC Sierra battling a nitrous-fed Pontiac GTO as a bonus?
