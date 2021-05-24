Ford F-150 With Coyote V8 Unit Unleashes New-Found Strength on Camaros, Mustangs

Sleeper trucks are among our favorite types of vehicles when it comes to drag racing. There’s just something about overcoming all odds, which are certainly against you when you’re in something that weighs considerably more than the muscle cars or sedans you’re about to take on.
When you're in a pickup truck, racing over a quarter-mile from a standstill is even more of a challenge, as opposed to just doing a straight line pull from a roll over some random distance. A rolling start will often favor cars with a lot of torque, which is usually the case with something that’s very heavy—otherwise, it would really stand no chance.
Still, the driver of this Ford F-150 decided to do things properly, meaning he got his truck out on the drag strip to showcase its mods over a good old-fashioned quarter-mile. The most important thing to know about this single cab/short bed F-150 is that it's equipped with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 mechanical heart of a Mustang GT.
We also know that it puts down more power than stock, although the official numbers for a Coyote V8-powered F-150 built between 2018 and 2020 are 395 hp (400 PS) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, with everything channeled to all four wheels courtesy of the Blue Oval's "gifted" 10-speed 10R80 automatic gearbox.
Aside from that, this F-150 also comes with a JLT cold air intake and the intake manifold of a 2018 Mustang. There might be other minor mods to consider, like the lowered ride height, but the uploader only mentioned what’s been done to the drivetrain.
In the end, we’re impressed by what this truck has been able to achieve during these quarter-mile runs. It ran in the 12-second range consistently and won more races than it lost.
