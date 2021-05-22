More on this:

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Drag Races Tesla Model S, Mopar Boys Rejoice

Just earlier this week, Elon Musk once again turned to Tweeter, letting it slip that the delays concerning the arrival of the Tesla Model S Plaid are behind us, with the tri-motor madness set to land on June 3. However, until the 1,020 hp beast arrives, drivers of what is currently the most potent incarnation of the electric sedan continue to put the 690 hp Model S Raven to drag racing work. 7 photos



The piece of footage at the bottom of the page sees the battery-powered model duking it out with the "fastest full-bodied cars" on site.



And the list includes a 997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S, a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle featuring a 423 stroker, and a pumped-up BMW 1-Series.



We mustn't overlook the



It's worth noting that the 6.2-liter HEMI, which delivers 797 hp in factory, form, had been gifted with a custom air box, while sipping on race fuel.



For one, drag racers could use the modus operandi of this YT channel as an example - as per the description of the label, every race is uploaded, regardless of its outcome, unless the opponent requires otherwise. Besides, it feels like the driver of the Tesla constantly makes efforts to ensure a fair fight, for one agreeing to switch lanes with competitors who have trouble finding traction in their RWD machines.



In a bid to ensure maximum performance, other Tesla drag racers only do a few runs with the battery as close to a full charge as possible. However, this is not the case here, with the driver delivering 7 passes, which took the battery from 92 to 77%.



Oh, and by the way, the label is dubbed Tesla Plaid Channel for a reason, with the aficionado behind it having sworn to see if the upcoming EV can deliver 9s runs as soon as he takes delivery of it next month.



Now, the said battle against the Hellcat awaits at the 6:09 point of the video, but the rest of the clip is also worthy of attention.



