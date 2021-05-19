Modded Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Corvette ZR1, Serves Mopar Domination

It is a great time to be a Mopar fan; you can still pick up supercharged Charger and Challenger monsters straight from the showroom, with new spiced-up derivatives continuing to come our way, or you can grab an "old" one and turn it into a drag strip sensation with the help of the aftermarket. And the four-door Dodge we have here serves as a brilliant example of the latter scenario.
We're looking at a 2015 Charger Hellcat, which was the first model year. And we're not dealing with the usual FBO (full bolt-ons) operation here.
Instead, the V8 has received a Modern Muscle Extreme stroker kit that takes the displacement from 376.3 to 411 cubic inches (6.17 to 6.73 liters). The factory blower, a 2.4L IHI unit, has been replaced by a 4.5L Whipple, while a built ZF eight-speed auto handles the extra muscle, which now sits in the four-figure territory.
The four-door now comes with 15-inch Weld Racing beadlock rear wheels shod in Mickey Thompson ET Street Radial Pro drag radials to make use of all that power. And we can see the 315-section, non-street-legal rubber working to lift that front end as the vehicle gets off the line.
Speaking of which, the Hellcat was recently unleashed at the Street Car Takeover event hosted by the Atlanta Dragway, where it came across some impressive competition.
For one, the Mopar machine duked it out with a C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. And while that big wing, which is part of the ZTK aero package, doesn't look like the kind of hardware you'd want for drag racing, keep in mind the 'Vette is in a totally different weight class. Besides, as demonstrated by the Chevy's 9s run, it packs some mods of its own (the factory setup brings mid-10s abilities).
However, the Hellcat wielder was determined to reach into the 8s league, as shown in the YouTube clip below (lens tip to Drag Racing and Car Stuff). In his journey, he also encountered beasts such as a twin-turbo 2016 Ford Mustang GT, a Dodge Challenger FBO with an E85 setup, and, more importantly, a record-setting twin-turbo Chevrolet Trailblazer that just happened to be an 8s contraption.
