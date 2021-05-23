Diesel-Powered Ram 1500 Does 4-Second 1/8-Mile Pass, Sets Pro Street Record

Top Fuel and Funny Car dragsters, the quickest NHRA slingshots out there, may be running on nitromethane, but diesel-powered racers are nothing to sneeze at nowadays. Granted, diesel trucks won't run three-second quarter-mile passes at more than 300 mph, but Pro Street rigs are powerful enough to cover the 1/8-mile in five seconds.
Now there's at least one truck that runs the benchmark in less than five clicks. At this week's Ultimate Callout Challenge, a diesel-fed Ram 1500 pickup from team Stainless Diesel managed an impressive 4.96-second pass at a whopping 148.15 mph (238.42 kph).
This is a new Pro Street class record and, according to the announcer, the first four-second run for this category.
But this #5BladeMafia truck isn't actually the first Pro Street to dip into the fours. Back in 2018, Firepunk Diesel, also a modified Ram 1500, ran a 4.97-second pass at 151.18 mph (243.25 kph).
Still, Stainless Diesel's run is indeed a Pro Street Record and an impressive benchmark for a pickup truck.
Stainless Diesel, a company providing a wide range of products for diesel powertrains, has been running and upgrading this truck for a couple of years now.
The shop has been posting five-second runs on a regular basis and, following this 4.96-second pass, the crew will surely be looking to dip onto the 4.8s.
Still a long way from the all-time diesel dragster record of 4.10 seconds at 181 mph (dating back to 2020), but Pro Street is definitely one of those classes that still has plenty of room for new benchmarks.
A full tube diesel truck with a drag race chassis built out of Docol R8 tube, this older-generation Ram pickup truck cranks out well in excess of 2,000 horsepower thanks to a triple turb Cummins setup. Hit the play button below to see it launch like a rocket.
