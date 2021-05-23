Porsche 991.2 GT3 Drag Races Tuned Mercedes-AMG A45 S,

We've reached a point where it's getting harder and harder to choose the right car, no matter what its intended purpose is. There are so many options on the market, ready to accommodate any budget and any demand. And sometimes you don't necessarily need to spend top dollar to get the best results.
Enter the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, which is a relatively affordable sports car, at least for what it has to offer. While this looks like an average grocery getter when parked next to the Porsche 991.2 GT3, it does have an impressive spec sheet, and with the right upgrades, it could be on par with its more pure-bred adversary, at least in certain scenarios. So given the chance to see a drag race between the two, the result could not have been anything else but captivating.
While a stock A45 S wouldn't stand a chance against a GT3, this one has some upgrades to it, and it evens out the odds, at least if you look at the spec sheets for both vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG is powered by a turbocharged 2-liter engine, that churns out about 520 horsepower and a solid 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. Power is being sent to all four wheels, which should provide better traction, but that comes at a weight cost, as this car comes in at 3,306 lbs (1,500 kg).
And while the price for this vehicle in Germany is just under €100,000 ($121,812) , the GT3 is about 50% more expensive at €152,000 ($185,155). The Porsche does have an extra two cylinders, but we're talking about a naturally aspirated boxer unit here. The GT3 should be pushing just under 500 horsepower to the rear wheels. While it has less torque than its counterpart, at 340 lb-ft (460 Nm), it does have an advantage in terms of weight, with just 3,115 lbs (1,413 kg).
A45 S fails to launch twice in a row, we get to see the first run unfold. It's interesting to see that the GT3 has its revs up high, at around 7,000 Rpm for the starting procedure, while the AMG holds it just below 4,000 Rpm.
The two cars are running neck and neck for the first section of the track, but it doesn't take long for the GT3 to establish itself as the leader of the race, as it switches to fifth gear. Looking at the scoreboard, the Porsche did the quarter-mile (402 meters) run in 11.73 seconds, and it went past the half-mile (804 meters) marker in 18.2 seconds, with a trap speed of 150 mph (241.3 kph). Oddly enough, the AMG was slightly faster through the first segment, but it crossed the finish line about 0.17 seconds later.
As they go for another run, the tables turn and it's the sporty little hatchback that takes control of the race, and even though the Porsche starts gaining on him, he maintains the lead to the end. And the timing system does show that the GT3 was slightly slower throughout this second run, while the AMG was 0.7 seconds faster by the end of the half-mile (804 meters) line. To settle this once and for all, they opt for a third run, but this time they choose a rolling-race format.
With the AWD advantage now gone, it was highly unlikely that the AMG could get ahead this time. So the Porsche GT3 did what it does best and scored another win, putting an end to the challenge. To celebrate a fun day out on the track, the two drivers showcase the sideways-going capabilities of their vehicles, and once again we are left in awe at how amazing the GT3 is.
