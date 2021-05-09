McLaren 720S Drag Races Porsche GT2 RS, Result Is Just What You Would Expect

I wonder if people will still be drag racing 100 years from now. I wonder if, given the fact that soon all manufacturers will only be rolling out electric vehicles, people that still own cars with internal combustion engines will be allowed to go for a drive in them, on racetracks or closed roads of any kind.
But until that time comes, we might as well enjoy burning some more petrol and tires in the process. And going into this race, I honestly had no clue as to which of these two cars would come out on top. Because if you think of it, the McLaren 720S and the Porsche GT2 RS might be quite evenly matched. Before the race starts, the two drivers go over the specs of the cars, and they both acknowledge that the launch control in the 720S is not as good as you would expect.
Comparing the technical sheets, there are some differences, and the 720S has got an extra 20 horsepower and 14.75 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque, while also being almost 440 lbs (200 kg) lighter than its opponent. Even if the Porsche's gearbox and launch control are superior, it does seem that this is going to be a pretty tight race. For the first run, both cars will be launching with cold tires. An initial sound test reveals a slightly superior exhaust note for the 720S.
As they wait for the green light, it's interesting to see that the launch control in the Porsche has got the revs maxed out at 5,000 Rpm, while in the McLaren it's only going up to slightly over 3,000 rpm. The GT2 RS is off to a very good start, and is up to 2nd gear right away, while the 720S is still struggling with wheelspin in 1st gear. The Porsche gets a huge advantage from the very first moment, and there's nothing its opponent can do to catch up.
Looking over the telemetry results, the GT2 RS went up to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.02 seconds, and it needed an extra 5.60 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h). It passed the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line in 11.36 seconds, and the half-mile (800 meters) mark in 17.17 seconds, with a trap speed of 161.56 mph (268.02 km/h). The 720S was slower all across the board, except for the trap speed, where it was clocked at 170.01 mph (273,74 km/h).
Before going in for the second run, both drivers warm up the tires for increased levels of traction. This time the tables have turned, and it's the McLaren that takes the lead from the beginning, and further increases the gap as it crosses the finish line in 1st place. The 720S completed the quarter-mile (402 meters) in 10.60 seconds, and the half-mile (800 meters) in 16.18 seconds. Given this outcome, the drivers are now tied for wins, and there's only one way to settle it.
For the third run, they opt for a rolling race. Both cars are in 2nd gear, doing 37.28 mph (60 km/h), and as soon as they go for it, it's the Porsche that takes the lead. But it doesn't take long for the McLaren to catch up, overtake and win the race, settling the score, and once again proving what an amazing machine it is. After this race, it even went straight to the top of the leader board, besting cars like the Lamborghini SVJ Roadster or the Corvette C8 in the process.
