McLaren 765LT Drag Races Porsche GT2 RS, Someone Gets Walked

If you think of it, it is quite impressive how McLaren has managed to get back into the supercar game some ten years ago. The launch of the McLaren MP4-12C came after a rather long hiatus for the British brand, and it was all uphill from there. If you're going to buy one of their cars today, it may prove difficult for you to decide which one you like most.
The 765LT is one of McLaren's most recent offerings and one of the most spectacular ones at the same time. Being a track-version of the 720S, it provides more power while weighing less and being more exclusive at the same time. Of course, these are just the basic differences, and because the 720S has already defeated the GT2 RS, you could very well predict the outcome of this race.
To make things even worse for the GT2 RS, the 765LT that's been brought forth for this event is estimated to have around 860 horsepower, as it's also running a Novitec straight pipe exhaust. Comparing the specs of these two cars, the McLaren has the upper hand in power, torque, and overall weight. So even though the GT2 RS is referred to as the "king of traction", there's no denying the basic math describing this challenge.
Two cars line up for the first run, and, as expected, the Porsche leaps ahead, but it doesn't enjoy being first for too long. As the McLaren gets up to sixth gear, it blows past its opponent, and its driver points out that "this car is abnormal". It becomes that traction levels on this track aren't that good, as the 765LT needed 4.35 seconds to get up to 62 mph (100 kph). It did the quarter-mile (402 meters) in 11.23 seconds and the half-mile (804 meters) in 16.75 seconds, with a top speed of 169.94 mph (273.50 kph).
the 765LT is already quicker from the start, and it takes the lead by the time it hits fifth gear. And from that point on there's nothing the GT2 RS can do to get back in the game.
Looking over the telemetry data, it's clear that traction levels have improved for both cars, as their tires have reached optimum functioning temperatures. The GT2 RS went up to 62 mph in 3.43 seconds and finished the half-mile (804 meters) run in 16.54 seconds. The 765LT was again slightly slower for the first part, but it managed to increase its lead, finishing the half-mile run 0.59 seconds faster than its opponent, reaching a top speed of 175.81 mph (282.95 kph).
One of the most interesting comparisons is the 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph) result. While you'd think the GT2 RS was fast, requiring 5.40 seconds to reach those speeds, the 765LT did it in just 4.34 seconds. That is very close to what its more potent sibling, the P1, can achieve! At the end of the day, the McLaren even manages to be number 1 on the leaderboard, besting the 720S, and establishing dominance, at least until some other faster car comes up to claim the title.
