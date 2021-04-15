Porsche 911 GT2 RS Goes Wingless for Optimal 0-60 and Quarter-Mile Times

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is what happens when you take the formidable engine of the 911 Turbo S, give it more power, and paste it inside a track-ready 911 GT3 RS. Oh, and you add a bigger wing to cope with the extra air that will be flowing around thanks to the power boost.
As impressive as that setup is, there is one thing that tempers expectations a little when it comes to quarter-mile drag racing: it's built for track usage. Sure, almost anything with 700 hp will go quickly in a straight line, but it might not deliver quite the punch its specs would have you believe.
Because it's meant for hooning around a circuit, it's rear-wheel-drive only, making hard launches a tricky affair unless the surface is in perfect condition. Out on the track, you only have to launch once, so prioritizing off-the-line traction over anything else made no sense for the Porsche engineers.
Even so, the 911 GT2 RS launches like a beast. Sixty miles per hour come in less than three seconds, and that's on the asphalt of a secondary road that also seems to go up a slight incline. As for the quarter-mile, with just the driver inside, the RS needs 10.52 seconds to cover the distance.
To make sure they get the most out of the race-specced 911, the guys over at Full Torque opted to remove the big wing before making the runs. It gives the GT2 RS a special retro look (that's mostly nullified by the camo wrap, but not our car so nothing we can do about that), but, at least in theory, it should also give it less drag and better acceleration.
The point of the wing is to provide downforce for the rear wheels, making sure they stick to the ground to maximize traction. Great, you'll say, exactly what the GT2 RS needs as it leaves the block starts. Yes, except it needs to be traveling at a certain speed before the air going the wing can actually push down with any significant force, and with the 911 only spinning its wheels up to 60 mph or so, removing the wing seems to be the correct choice.
However, we won't have to guess for long as the guys at Full Torque plan to return with the GT2 RS in its original state and see what difference that spoiler makes. For now, though, you can enjoy the sight and sound (speaking of which, we forgot to mention the custom exhaust) of the most radical Porsche 911 out there with a clean rear lid.
Because it's meant for hooning around a circuit, it's rear-wheel-drive only, making hard launches a tricky affair unless the surface is in perfect condition. Out on the track, you only have to launch once, so prioritizing off-the-line traction over anything else made no sense for the Porsche engineers.
Even so, the 911 GT2 RS launches like a beast. Sixty miles per hour come in less than three seconds, and that's on the asphalt of a secondary road that also seems to go up a slight incline. As for the quarter-mile, with just the driver inside, the RS needs 10.52 seconds to cover the distance.
To make sure they get the most out of the race-specced 911, the guys over at Full Torque opted to remove the big wing before making the runs. It gives the GT2 RS a special retro look (that's mostly nullified by the camo wrap, but not our car so nothing we can do about that), but, at least in theory, it should also give it less drag and better acceleration.
The point of the wing is to provide downforce for the rear wheels, making sure they stick to the ground to maximize traction. Great, you'll say, exactly what the GT2 RS needs as it leaves the block starts. Yes, except it needs to be traveling at a certain speed before the air going the wing can actually push down with any significant force, and with the 911 only spinning its wheels up to 60 mph or so, removing the wing seems to be the correct choice.
However, we won't have to guess for long as the guys at Full Torque plan to return with the GT2 RS in its original state and see what difference that spoiler makes. For now, though, you can enjoy the sight and sound (speaking of which, we forgot to mention the custom exhaust) of the most radical Porsche 911 out there with a clean rear lid.