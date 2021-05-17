World’s Biggest, Most Expensive Mega-Mansion The One Is Complete, Insane

5 McLaren Hybrid Hypercar Looks Like a 720S Replacement in Sharp Rendering

2 McLaren 620R vs. McLaren 720S Spider Drag Race Should Be a Foregone Conclusion

More on this:

MSO Reveals Bespoke McLaren 720S Wearing Iconic Gulf Oil Racing Colors

It was July of 2020 when McLaren and Gulf Oil announced a multi-year partnership that would cover the brand’s luxury supercar unit, as well as the McLaren Racing F1 team. With regards to supercars, MSO (McLaren Special Operations) has just put together a limited edition bespoke 720S, wearing the iconic Gulf Oil International racing colors 11 photos



This particular car is said to be the culmination of a joint project between MSO and Gulf to ensure a perfectly color-matched range of paints in both metallic and solid finishes. Aside from the livery, MSO has also used the



Furthermore, the steering wheel features a center band that matches the exterior stripe in Gulf solid orange, while Gulf solid dark blue can be found on the carbon fiber spokes.



According to McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, this project stands as a showcase of MSO’s capabilities and echoes the recent restoration of the McLaren F1 GTR 25R (a 1990s race car). He went on to say that this 720S points to how much potential there is for McLaren customers to work with MSO’s skilled team in order to personalize their British supercar.



Speaking of the 720S, it is still one of the world’s fastest-accelerating supercars, regardless of what color it is or what livery it wears. Powered by a



Officially, it will run a quarter-mile in 10.3 seconds, but we’ve seen it dip below the 10-second mark several times, without any modifications. The hand-painted livery took 20 days to complete, which should be the case for all other units getting built—there will only be a limited number of these cars, commissioned through MSO by customers that are fans of the Gulf livery.This particular car is said to be the culmination of a joint project between MSO and Gulf to ensure a perfectly color-matched range of paints in both metallic and solid finishes. Aside from the livery, MSO has also used the Gulf solid orange color on the brake calipers, as well as inside where you get matching blue and orange stitching, with Gulf logos embroidered on the headrests and painted on the sills.Furthermore, the steering wheel features a center band that matches the exterior stripe in Gulf solid orange, while Gulf solid dark blue can be found on the carbon fiber spokes.According to McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, this project stands as a showcase of MSO’s capabilities and echoes the recent restoration of the McLaren F1 GTR 25R (a 1990s race car). He went on to say that this 720S points to how much potential there is for McLaren customers to work with MSO’s skilled team in order to personalize their British supercar.Speaking of the 720S, it is still one of the world’s fastest-accelerating supercars, regardless of what color it is or what livery it wears. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 710 hp (720 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, the 720S will rocket you from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in under 3 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) happens in just 7.8 seconds.Officially, it will run a quarter-mile in 10.3 seconds, but we’ve seen it dip below the 10-second mark several times, without any modifications.

load press release