1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Drag Races 1,000-Horsepower Nissan GT-R, Crashes Hard

Race-spec Tri-Five Chevys are quite the familiar presence at drag strips across the U.S. nowadays. Either authentic vintage gassers or more recent, nitro-fed conversions, they look spectacular while running fast. The Nissan GT-R is not exactly a favorite among drag racers, but you'll see plenty of them burn rubber in amateur races. A 1955 Bel Air vs. a modern GT-R isn't a very likely drag race, but one such duel occurred at Kotor Cruisin' Oklahoma last week. 1 photo



The Chevy driver was off to a perfect start and got a nice gap in front of the



Fortunately, the car landed back on the drag strip on its wheels, and the driver walked away in one piece. Speaking of which, the man behind the steering wheel is none other than Richard Ellington, the father of Shawn Ellington, who owns the iconic Murder Nova dragster.



This '55 Chevy was actually built by Shawn himself and was one of his earlier rides. According to



But it won't be able to do that very soon, because now it needs quite a few repairs. It's sad to see such a cool dragster end up like this, but at least Richard got away without significant injuries. Apparently, the Ellingtons are planning to rebuild the car, so we should see it back in action soon.



With both builds rated at around 1,000 horsepower, it was a promising encounter, but the race didn't have a proper outcome. Unfortunately, the 1955 Bel Air crashed before it could post an ET. It was a hard crash, too, with the old Chevy hitting the guardrail head-on at nearly 100 mph (161 kph) while narrowly hitting the GT-R in the process.