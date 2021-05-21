2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races Sleeper Ford F-150, Gets Some Tough Competition

Trucks seem to be hitting drag strips in numbers that are more generous than ever, even though the performance pickups automakers offer these days are not the road-biased machines of yesteryear but off-roading monsters. Case in point with the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, which is now a common sight on the prepped surface.
As you can expect, the fact that the quarter-mile performance of the Hellcat-animated truck is no secret has turned the T-Rex into one of the aftermarket camp's favorite targets. Thus, you'll constantly see all sorts of modded rides aiming to show the Ram their taillights.
For now, we'll focus on a 2018 Ford F-150, which left the factory with a Coyote under the hood. And we're looking at a single cab, short bed configuration, which reminds us of the days when the Lightning badge used to bring supercharged V8 performance. Speaking of which, this ex-generation model has left its naturally aspirated form behind and now packs a Gen V 3.0-liter Whipple blower.
The mods found on the Blue Oval machine are respectable and include American Racing Headers hardware, a fuel system upgrade, and others. All in all, the Ford, which is run by YouTube label Boosted F-150, delivers 430 hp at the wheels, which makes for about 500 ponies at the crank. And with no serious clues towards the newfound muscle, this toy now qualifies as a sleeper.
Outside the engine bay, the vehicle sports Ford Performance Wheels shod in Nitto 420S all-season rubber and BWoody Performance traction bars; it has also undergone a slight diet, which includes a hitch delete, among others.
Most independent tests have seen the 702 monster than is the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX completing the quarter-mile task in the high-12s range. And we can tell you this example, which doesn't feature any mods, performed as expected.
And since both machines delivered swift AWD launches, the budget performance truck vs. factory beast battle we have here was tight. With the enthusiasts wielding the machines being eager to reach a clear conclusion, they played the 1,320 feet game on more than one occasion, and you can check it all out at the 7:05 point of the clip below.
