Ford F-150 Lightning Drag Races 2021 F-150 Powerboost, Door-to-Door Battle Lit

9 photos Trucks started being more than just farming assets many decades ago, and now that electrified models have landed, the refinement and dynamic abilities have reached new heights. How can you measure progress, though? That question has many answers, but we'll settle for a drag race as far as this story is concerned.



The velocity battle brings together the ex-generation Lightning (you can check out this story for the freshly released all-electric 2022 Lightning) and the hybrid monster that is the 2021 F-150 Powerboost.The second-gen F-150 Lightning we have here is a 2000 model, so while it sports the Silver shade introduced that year, it doesn't come with the tech upgrades the Blue Oval released in 2001. As such, the standard numbers involve a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 churning out 360 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque, which is mated to a four-speed automatic tranny.Nevertheless, while the said configuration should bring a low-14s quarter-mile time, we can't tell you the regular-cab, short bed RWD toy does considerably better than that. That means certain aftermarket bits had found its way under the hood and perhaps in other places.As for its opponent, the 2021 F-150 Powerboost seems to have landed at New Jersey's Atco Dragway, which hosted the confrontation, in standard form; the vehicle was hooned by YouTube creator Stang Mode, who caught the shenanigans on camera.Thus, we can talk about a 44 hp, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) electric motor placed between the 394 hp, 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost and the 10-speed automatic gearbox, bringing the total output to 430 ponies and 570 lb-ft (773 Nm).We mustn't forget that the two are separated by over 1,150 lbs (520 kg), while the hybrid obviously bet on thelaunch for the race, which did serve it well but only up to a point.Now, if you happen to be in a rush and wish to skip straight to the 1,320-foot action, which saw the pair of F-150s duke it out on two occasions, you can head over to the 9:39 point of the clip.