Solis Pocket Is Winnebago's Newest Versatile Camper Van, Arrives in Fall 2021

Fall 2021 is going to be one of those seasons where you’ll be able to experience the outdoors like never before. To help you do that, Winnebago will be ready with its newest camper van.

20 May 2021, 8:03 UTC ·
It goes without saying that when a team like Winnebago announces a new product, everyone’s up and ready to lend their ears. Ladies and gentlemen, the time has come to meet the newest member of the family, the Solis Pocket.

Winnebago is a manufacturer that needs no introduction; after all, it's been around since 1958 or 1961—depending on who you ask. Since then, it has become one of the world’s most sought-after and appreciated brands. Time to find out what Winnebago has done this time.

Now, if you’ve got $95,736 (€78,408 at current exchange rates) hanging around in a bank account and have been holding on to it just for such an occasion, you’ll be getting a Ram ProMaster as a base vehicle. It comes with 280 horsepower from a 3.6-liter V6 engine mated to a six-speed automatic 62TE transmission.

Overall, the Pocket comes in with an exterior length of 17.83 feet (5.43 meters), a height of 9.41 feet (2.87 meters), and a width of 6.75 feet (2.05 meters). Inside, a height of 6.25 feet (1.90 meters) will be sure to offer more than enough headroom for your average human.

With a GVWR of 8,550 lbs (3,878 kg) and GCWR of 12,000 lbs (5,443 kg), the Pocket offers more than enough room and power to bring along everything you need for all three guests that will be sleeping inside.

Inside, the Pocket is equipped with several features. LED ceiling lights, tinted windows, systems monitor panel, and roof wiring access port are all in place to make your trip more comfortable. Plus, the heavy-duty vinyl flooring means you won't have to worry about walking in all muddy.

The cab features an array of safety and comfort features such as a rearview monitor with a color touch screen, adjustable headrests, airbags, and of course, cruise control. Crosswind assist, power assist steering, and power door locks are also among the mix. To add more comfort to your ride, a Truma VarioHeat system and Coleman Mach 10 NDQ AC unit are part of the long list of features.

The kitchen includes laminate countertops, a two-burner range, stainless steel sink, and a 12-volt single-door fridge/freezer unit. The kitchen also offers some outdoor functionality. If you’d like anything else, I'm sure that Winnebago would be more than glad to assist you with customizing your unit; after all, the price I mentioned is a starting rate.

Across from the kitchen area, a modular dinette allows you to transform your usual dining area into several seating options and another place to sleep. Speaking of sleep, the rear of the Pocket includes a Murphy bed that connects with the kitchen countertop to create a bed that spans the entire width of the van.

Because living on the road requires some energy, the Pocket is equipped with several electrical and plumbing features. An AC/DC load center with 55-amp converter/inverter and a 170-watt solar panel with controller will be covering some of your electronic use, and then some. Two deep-cycle Group 31 batteries and automatic dual-battery charge control are also standard.

The plumbing includes a water center panel that controls all valves, connection points, and even the exterior wash station. An on-demand water pump and freshwater sight glass are also onboard.

By now, you may have noticed I've said nothing of a bathroom. Well, the only mention you’ll see on the manufacturer’s website is that of a portable toilet to be stored under the rear-facing dinette seat.

As for myself, what I enjoy most about the upcoming Solis Pocket is that it seems to offer more than enough of what you’ll need for a small family trip, though the lack of an interior restroom might throw me off the sales pitch.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
