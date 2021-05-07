2021 Wonder RV Trumps Any Existing Notion of a Mobile Home

That’s right, this vehicle is dubbed the Wonder. Honestly, no better name could have been given to this, well, wonder of a vehicle. Just look at the gallery for a moment and then come back to the text. This way you’ll have a clearer picture as to what’s happening inside this mobile home.
Like most other vehicles of this sort, the Wonder, too, includes multiple floorplans you can choose from. In total there are four, with the least expensive options being the Murphy Bed (MB) or Front Twin Bed (FTB) with a $120,835 (€100,083 at current exchange rates) starting price. When you put that sort of money down for a vehicle, you know darn well that it’s equipped and ready with all the goods.
RV should be the base vehicle. The Wonder is equipped with a 3.5-liter Eco-Boost V6 Ford Transit with dual rear wheel chassis and a GVWR of 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg). Equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this monstrosity puts out 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.
Whenever you decide to live life on the road, water is of the utmost importance. So, to keep you hydrated and clean, this RV is equipped with up to 36.5 gallons (138 liters) of fresh water, 35 gallons (132 liters) of grey water, and 35 gallons (132 liters) of black water, depending on what floorplan you choose.
Whenever you must handle something this large, it helps to have some assistance. To help you stay safe on the road, the Wonder is equipped with several systems such as pre-collision assist, auto emergency braking, lane keep, and even forward collision warning, just to name a few. Comfort features include AC, cruise control, illuminated sun visors, and power/heated exterior mirrors.
floorplans include frameless and tinted awning style windows, and vacuum-bonded insulated sidewalls and fiberglass exterior set on an aluminum frame. The same vacuum-bonded magic is applied to the domed roof and insulated floor.
The exterior includes plenty of features too. Depending on your budget and choice of vehicle, these features will differ, but all models include an LED patio light, retractable entrance step, water pump, and contoured fiberglass baggage doors, to name a few.
Now, when I first saw the interior of the Wonder, I was blown away at the level of storage space, amenities, and features I could find. Personally, for this sort of buck, how could I expect anything else.
The highlight of this model is the large rear lounge with sectional sofa and built-in lounging chairs. Near floor-to-ceiling windows are also part of the perks of this area. Built-in footrests, swivel table that doubles as a workstation, and hidden murphy bed are all found just in the rear of the Wonder. Oh, and I nearly forgot to mention the actual entertainment center, equipped with not one, but two TVs, satellite dish pre-wire, smart blue-ray, and USB ports galore.
To say that this is all you’ll find aboard the Wonder would be misleading. In truth, the list of features and options is so ample, it simply wouldn’t fit in just one article. Aside from endless plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, optional equipment includes 400-watt solar panels, exterior ladders, ottomans, and even a gas generator.
If I had this sort of cash right now, I would drop everything I'm doing, get myself one of these, and start a new life for myself. After all, it has absolutely everything I could ever want, maybe even more.
Like most other vehicles of this sort, the Wonder, too, includes multiple floorplans you can choose from. In total there are four, with the least expensive options being the Murphy Bed (MB) or Front Twin Bed (FTB) with a $120,835 (€100,083 at current exchange rates) starting price. When you put that sort of money down for a vehicle, you know darn well that it’s equipped and ready with all the goods.
RV should be the base vehicle. The Wonder is equipped with a 3.5-liter Eco-Boost V6 Ford Transit with dual rear wheel chassis and a GVWR of 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg). Equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this monstrosity puts out 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.
Whenever you decide to live life on the road, water is of the utmost importance. So, to keep you hydrated and clean, this RV is equipped with up to 36.5 gallons (138 liters) of fresh water, 35 gallons (132 liters) of grey water, and 35 gallons (132 liters) of black water, depending on what floorplan you choose.
Whenever you must handle something this large, it helps to have some assistance. To help you stay safe on the road, the Wonder is equipped with several systems such as pre-collision assist, auto emergency braking, lane keep, and even forward collision warning, just to name a few. Comfort features include AC, cruise control, illuminated sun visors, and power/heated exterior mirrors.
floorplans include frameless and tinted awning style windows, and vacuum-bonded insulated sidewalls and fiberglass exterior set on an aluminum frame. The same vacuum-bonded magic is applied to the domed roof and insulated floor.
The exterior includes plenty of features too. Depending on your budget and choice of vehicle, these features will differ, but all models include an LED patio light, retractable entrance step, water pump, and contoured fiberglass baggage doors, to name a few.
Now, when I first saw the interior of the Wonder, I was blown away at the level of storage space, amenities, and features I could find. Personally, for this sort of buck, how could I expect anything else.
The highlight of this model is the large rear lounge with sectional sofa and built-in lounging chairs. Near floor-to-ceiling windows are also part of the perks of this area. Built-in footrests, swivel table that doubles as a workstation, and hidden murphy bed are all found just in the rear of the Wonder. Oh, and I nearly forgot to mention the actual entertainment center, equipped with not one, but two TVs, satellite dish pre-wire, smart blue-ray, and USB ports galore.
To say that this is all you’ll find aboard the Wonder would be misleading. In truth, the list of features and options is so ample, it simply wouldn’t fit in just one article. Aside from endless plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, optional equipment includes 400-watt solar panels, exterior ladders, ottomans, and even a gas generator.
If I had this sort of cash right now, I would drop everything I'm doing, get myself one of these, and start a new life for myself. After all, it has absolutely everything I could ever want, maybe even more.