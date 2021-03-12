The Cybertruck Will Allow Off-Grid Living, Power Campers and Tiny Homes

Even before the unexpected developments of 2020, people loved their RVs, motorhomes, campers and tiny homes. With the desire and the need to get out more without having to mix with strangers, it’s no wonder more carmakers are looking into making their vehicles better suited for towing.
Tesla was way ahead of the curve with the Cybertruck, which was officially introduced in November 2019. Even back them, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made it clear that, in addition to being a workhorse that could take whatever you or Mother Nature threw at it, the Cybertruck would also work great for outdoor living.
Renders at the time showed it with a tent fit into the bed and with a “sick attachment” that looked like a trailer in matching angular design style, but there was also chatter online about how its massive battery would also allow for towing stuff like RVs, campers or even a tiny home. That will definitely be the case. In fact, Elon Musk just said on Twitter, in response to one of his millions of followers, it could actually power a towable.
This would make it perfect for extended off-grid stays, whether they’re vacations or outings for people who simply want a taste of the more independent lifestyle. “CyberLiving,” as the Tesla-focused Teslerati calls it.
Just think about it. You have the Cybertruck battery and solar panels on the tonneau cover, to which you can add battery storage, and a built-in battery and solar panels on the towable itself. You could be going off-grid for months in a row, and it would be possible thanks to the massive and supposed-ugly truck.
Musk didn’t elaborate much on the topic in his Twitter reply, save to confirm that “Yes,” you could power a tiny with the Cybertruck. That means we’ll just have to wait to see how much of the above turns out to be true and how much is just wishful thinking. The first examples of the Cybertruck are supposed to go out in late 2021, but Tesla has already warned that delays to 2022 are likely.
Yes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021