Ford F-350-Based EarthCruiser Terranova Is a Luxury, Rugged Home on the Road

Last year, EarthCruiser announced a new 2021 model called Terranova. The description accompanying the renders at the time spoke of a Ford, Ram, and General Motors-based overlander that would aim to redefine the idea of comfort on the road. Or, as Chad Knigh, GM of EarthCruiser, puts it now, a comfortable and complete home on the road, wherever it might take you.
“We focus on capability and function without compromise and that includes the living quarters, which were purposefully designed to be multi-functional for today’s explorers. We wanted to create a home you want to live in, not beside. The EC Terranova is the perfect exploration partner for any outdoor enthusiasts seeking to live and travel unbound, without sacrificing performance, comfort or livability,” Knight adds.
The Terranova has been officially unveiled, with the first example using a modified Ford F-350 as a base. The first walkaround of the overlander will take place on April 30, which is also when an Omaze raffle starts, with one lucky winner getting to drive one such rig home.
multitude of purposes, whichever they might be. To that end, it had to be versatile and spacious, complete, comfortable, and, just as importantly, sturdy and reliable. The F-350 that the camper is added on has received an upgraded suspension, off-road components like front and rear bumpers, and a spare tire carrier. Buyers can also choose a wheel and tire upgrade, with either all-terrain or mud-terrain tires.
The Terranova cabin is built with foam-core fiberglass like the kind used in racing yachts, making it durable, lightweight, and easy to clean. Up top is “The Loft,” a pop-up tent that expands overhead space considerably so that the adults sleeping in the queen-size bed over the cab can stand upright in it without banging their heads. And they get a 360-degree view out the included eight windows.
Another innovation EarthCruiser offers in the loft bedroom is a flip-down feature with countertop bumpers for the wall-to-wall bed, which allows the two adults to sleep longitudinally in comfort. When the bed is not used, this extension folds up.
tiny homes. It speaks to the company’s commitment to delivering a complete home on wheels for anyone, whether an explorer or athlete, a digital nomad or the family-type looking for some quality time with the brood, out in the wild.
Speaking of quality time, it can be spent in the generous space below. That is where the kitchen is found, together with a “re-imagined” dinette with a horseshoe-shaped sofa that can turn into a bed or a desk, in addition to offering seating at the dinner table for four adults and one child. When used as a bed, the sofa is ideal for one adult or two children, which means Terranova is perfect for three adults or a family with two kids. Additional storage space is found under the seating.
The kitchen block includes an induction cooktop, stainless steel sink, fridge and freezer combo, and countertop. A small entryway bathroom is included, with a sliding compost toilet, an overhead shower, and the possibility to add an outdoor shower.
EarthCruiser says Terranova units based on the Ram 3500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD will come in 2022.
