autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month
Car reviews:
 

2021 EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition Camper Features Racing Yacht Construction

30 Sep 2020, 14:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Custom Cars
For 2021, expedition vehicle specialist EarthCruiser plans to roll out the Terranova. Built on heavy-duty Ford, Ram, and General Motors pickup bases, the camper truck is “made like a racing yacht” thanks to a blend of fiberglass and high-density plastic.
6 photos
2021 EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition Camper2021 EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition Camper2021 EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition Camper2021 EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition Camper2021 EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition Camper
This choice of materials “will stand up to years of rough trails and are easily cleaned” according to the Oregon-based company. Described as an all-season expedition camper, the cab-over house on wheels further boasts a triple-layer rooftop curtain that includes 8 windows and provides a 360-degree panoramic view.

Capable of towing a boat or trailer without breaking a sweat, the Terranova is designed to maximize space, comfort, and usability without being as bulky and boxy as most other expedition trucks. Up to four adults can be accommodated at a time, and the living quarters include a bathroom with a cassette toilet and shower.

A premium one-piece countertop with a stainless-steel sink, an induction cooktop, a stainless-steel refrigerator and freezer, fresh and purified water, dinette bench seats with leather cushions; there’s a lot to like about this fellow out in the wilderness. But wait, we also have to talk about “additional features” such as the solar panels!

108-watt panels are joined by a 12-volt and 400-Ah battery of the lithium-ion variety, and EarthCruiser can sweeten the deal with under-bed storage cubbies, a kitchen pantry, and an exterior shower along with an exterior drinking water faucet. The greywater recycling system utilizes three types of carbon filters, a UV filter, and a hot water tank designed to reduce the power required to take a hot shower.

We don’t know how much the Terranova cost at the present moment, but EarthCruiser does accept pre-orders with “special incentives” for the first customers. More information is due to be made public next year before production starts, but all told, you’re looking at more than $100,000 for any chassis option.

The F-350 with the largest cab, 4x4, Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel, and longest wheelbase available is listed at $51,540 before destination charge. The Ram 3500 and Chevrolet Silverado 3500 cost more than $50k as well in similar configurations.
2021 EarthCruiser Terranova expedition vehicle EarthCruiser Terranova Camper EarthCruiser pickup truck diesel
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day