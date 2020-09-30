2021 EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition Camper Features Racing Yacht Construction

For 2021, expedition vehicle specialist EarthCruiser plans to roll out the Terranova. Built on heavy-duty Ford, Ram, and General Motors pickup bases, the camper truck is “made like a racing yacht” thanks to a blend of fiberglass and high-density plastic.
This choice of materials “will stand up to years of rough trails and are easily cleaned” according to the Oregon-based company. Described as an all-season expedition camper, the cab-over house on wheels further boasts a triple-layer rooftop curtain that includes 8 windows and provides a 360-degree panoramic view.
Capable of towing a boat or trailer without breaking a sweat, the Terranova is designed to maximize space, comfort, and usability without being as bulky and boxy as most other expedition trucks. Up to four adults can be accommodated at a time, and the living quarters include a bathroom with a cassette toilet and shower.
A premium one-piece countertop with a stainless-steel sink, an induction cooktop, a stainless-steel refrigerator and freezer, fresh and purified water, dinette bench seats with leather cushions; there’s a lot to like about this fellow out in the wilderness. But wait, we also have to talk about “additional features” such as the solar panels!
108-watt panels are joined by a 12-volt and 400-Ah battery of the lithium-ion variety, and EarthCruiser can sweeten the deal with under-bed storage cubbies, a kitchen pantry, and an exterior shower along with an exterior drinking water faucet. The greywater recycling system utilizes three types of carbon filters, a UV filter, and a hot water tank designed to reduce the power required to take a hot shower.
We don’t know how much the Terranova cost at the present moment, but EarthCruiser does accept pre-orders with “special incentives” for the first customers. More information is due to be made public next year before production starts, but all told, you’re looking at more than $100,000 for any chassis option.
The F-350 with the largest cab, 4x4, Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel, and longest wheelbase available is listed at $51,540 before destination charge. The Ram 3500 and Chevrolet Silverado 3500 cost more than $50k as well in similar configurations.
