Tailored Tiny Is a Striking, Gorgeous, Jet-Black Home That Will Blow Your Mind

Tinies have countless advantages once you get past the whole downsizing aspect, which mostly involves parting ways with much of the stuff you’ve been gathering and hold on to for most of your adult life. For one, it’s cheaper in the longer run because bills are smaller. Secondly, you always have the option to simply relocate whenever you want or need to.
This tiny house, a visually striking and absolutely massive build called Tailored Tiny, is all these things, more or less. It’s still technically a tiny but its sheer size makes it laugh in the face of other tinies you can buy turnkey today from reputable builders. It’s a DIY project, which makes it more impressive. More importantly, though, it’s massive and more gorgeous than most builds tagged under “tiny home.”
a tiny house builder (the company is also called Tailored Tiny, since their project was the inspiration for it), he used to work in construction – remodeling kitchens and baths, to be more specific.
In other words, he had both the experience and the connections to build this thing on his own, with as few expenses as possible. In total, he estimates to have spent some AU$80,000-90,000 (US$62,300-70,200) on the project, not counting his own handiwork and the favors he had to call in. By comparison with most tinies and given the size of this one, this is cheap.
Tailored tiny is 9 meters long and 2.5 meters wide (29.5 x 8.2 feet). It is incredibly tall for a tiny, but being placed on a trailer, you could still move it around if you wanted to. However, because of the size, you’d have to get special permits. And you would also have to tear down that impressive deck (which you can admire in the video below and which, right now, is fully enclosed to offer protection from the elements) and the cat’s exterior pen.
You enter the living area, with the living room to the right. Here, you get a custom-made sofa with integrated storage, a large-screen TV, book shelves, and a very artsy light fixture made from scrap metal and plants.
To the left is the kitchen, where everything is normal-sized. The marble countertop has a deep sink, and you also get a four-burner gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, and compact dishwasher. Most appliances are integrated into the staircase leading upstairs to the two sleeping areas – or master bedroom and loft, as they call them.
At the bottom of the stairs is a wood stove, which offers comfort in cold weather. The heating runs under the tiles in the bathroom. The staircase leads to the upper level, with the master bedroom in front and the guest bed/office/loft at the opposite end, connected through a bridge. Again, unlike with most tinies, available space is impressive here too, both in terms of height and width. It’s made to look even bigger through the use of oversize glazing and skylights that run throughout the length of the home.
As noted above, technically, Tailored Tiny is still a tiny home, which means it could still be moved someplace else by towing it. But somehow, seeing the contrast it makes against the Australian bush and looking at that inviting deck and the cat’s playpen, you just know it will never move another inch.
