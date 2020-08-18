EarthCruiser’s Dual Cab EXP Is One Rugged, Yet Surprisingly Lavish Motorhome

As a result of travel restrictions, we slowly began rediscovering the joys of old-fashioned camping trips. Personally, I’m rather fond of this new trend!
There is no shortage of impressive motorhomes of all shapes and sizes on the market, ranging from opulent RVs packed with just about all the features of a 5-star hotel’s presidential suite, to the more affordable, yet practical trailers and camping units.
Now, try picturing a motorhome that is fully capable of following you off-road and over some of the most challenging terrain, besides being equipped with a plethora of luxurious features that will leave you wanting for nothing. To top it all off, it will happily go as far as offering you the most comfortable off-grid living experience you could possibly get. Pretty cool, right?
EarthCruiser’s Dual Cab EXP brings all of the above into one package, and I’ll have to admit it’s one surprisingly neat piece of thoughtful engineering, injected with a very healthy dose of meticulous design!
“We have been looking forward to the dual cab release since the V8 platform was first conceptualized. For years, our owners have been going farther, and living lives of true adventure. The dual cab platform allows our next generation of owners to share this lifestyle with their children, their parents, and their friends. Never before has true adventure been so inclusive,” says Chad Knight, EarthCruiser General Manager. “The unparalleled experience offered by our vehicles is now available to everyone, and this is a truly wonderful thing.”
The Dual Cab EXP is given life by a potent 6.0-liter V8 Vortec powerplant that will deliver up to 297 hp and 361 pound-feet of torque through a six-speed automatic transmission. Its wheelbase measures 168.5” (4280 mm) in length, while Dual Cab’s total length from bumper to bumper is 289” (7340 mm).
To live up to that statement EarthCriser provided the EXP with roof-mounted Sunflare solar panels that power its electrics, along with a top-grade water filtration system and storage tanks. Some of the electric components to be found inside this cozy home on wheels include a master control panel that allows access to heating, air conditioning, LED lighting and various monitoring systems, accompanied by a Bosch water boiler and a Shurflo freshwater pump, to name a few.
Inside the 88 sq-ft (8.18 sqm) living space itself, you will be met by more storage space than you could possibly need. In terms of sleeping facilities, the Dual Cab EXP conveniently features a full-sized bed, while its dinette can be converted into a second sleeping space when required.
Finally, this fabulous home away from home is priced starting at $370,000, which isn’t too bad at all, given the fact that EarthCruisers Dual Cab EXP can even become your full-time home, should you decide that lavish off-grid living might be something you’d like.
With sufficient sleeping space and a four-person cabin capacity, you could even bring your dearest relatives along for an unforgettable adventure!
There is no shortage of impressive motorhomes of all shapes and sizes on the market, ranging from opulent RVs packed with just about all the features of a 5-star hotel’s presidential suite, to the more affordable, yet practical trailers and camping units.
Now, try picturing a motorhome that is fully capable of following you off-road and over some of the most challenging terrain, besides being equipped with a plethora of luxurious features that will leave you wanting for nothing. To top it all off, it will happily go as far as offering you the most comfortable off-grid living experience you could possibly get. Pretty cool, right?
EarthCruiser’s Dual Cab EXP brings all of the above into one package, and I’ll have to admit it’s one surprisingly neat piece of thoughtful engineering, injected with a very healthy dose of meticulous design!
“We have been looking forward to the dual cab release since the V8 platform was first conceptualized. For years, our owners have been going farther, and living lives of true adventure. The dual cab platform allows our next generation of owners to share this lifestyle with their children, their parents, and their friends. Never before has true adventure been so inclusive,” says Chad Knight, EarthCruiser General Manager. “The unparalleled experience offered by our vehicles is now available to everyone, and this is a truly wonderful thing.”
The Dual Cab EXP is given life by a potent 6.0-liter V8 Vortec powerplant that will deliver up to 297 hp and 361 pound-feet of torque through a six-speed automatic transmission. Its wheelbase measures 168.5” (4280 mm) in length, while Dual Cab’s total length from bumper to bumper is 289” (7340 mm).
To live up to that statement EarthCriser provided the EXP with roof-mounted Sunflare solar panels that power its electrics, along with a top-grade water filtration system and storage tanks. Some of the electric components to be found inside this cozy home on wheels include a master control panel that allows access to heating, air conditioning, LED lighting and various monitoring systems, accompanied by a Bosch water boiler and a Shurflo freshwater pump, to name a few.
Inside the 88 sq-ft (8.18 sqm) living space itself, you will be met by more storage space than you could possibly need. In terms of sleeping facilities, the Dual Cab EXP conveniently features a full-sized bed, while its dinette can be converted into a second sleeping space when required.
Finally, this fabulous home away from home is priced starting at $370,000, which isn’t too bad at all, given the fact that EarthCruisers Dual Cab EXP can even become your full-time home, should you decide that lavish off-grid living might be something you’d like.
With sufficient sleeping space and a four-person cabin capacity, you could even bring your dearest relatives along for an unforgettable adventure!