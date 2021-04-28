Newly Redesigned Stromer ST2 e-Bike Can Hang With the Mightiest of the Bunch

As a manufacturer of anything, you either identify and catch a growing wave before it crashes, or you sit by and watch the action from a safe distance. Then again, a third option also exists; start the wave.
It’s not really clear who may have started the e-bike craze, but Stromer is one of the companies that’s been there since the modern beginnings. Back in 2009, this team hit the e-bike market with the Stromer V1, an e-bike like very few others around in those days. The V1 is known for traits like a sporty design, huge amounts of power, and massive integrated batteries. Today, the same feel and mentality can be found in every one of the company's bikes.
The bike you see here is the newest unit from this manufacturer. It’s known as the ST2, and while you may have heard that name before, this is the newly redesigned model.
As for the Sport, it’s the version I like the most so that’s the one I'll present to you. When I first saw this e-bike, I was quickly reminded of the new Harley-Davidson e-bike lineup. An angled-down tube starts off high at the head tube, but it offers more and more clearance as it nears the seat tube. That's because this is a commuter bicycle.
One thing to know about Stromer is that it builds bikes meant to cover as much ground as possible. The motor found on the rear hub is an in-house CYRO Drive IG unit with an output of 750 watts but limited to 570 watts for the U.S. market; it offers only up to 40 Nm (29.5 lb-ft) of torque. You’ll be able to find three levels of assistance and achieve up to a 45 kph (28 mph) top speed.
Delfast has some rising competition.
The beauty behind these packs is that they do not need any other components to be changed; they can all fit the same bicycle. As for the rest of the drivetrain, Gates Carbon Drive makes its appearance for the first time on a Stromer vehicle. Why Gates? Aside from just really completing the rest of the bike nicely, this system brings with it lower maintenance and longer service life. The shifting is handled by a five-gear hub.
What I enjoyed about the experience of getting myself an ST2 was the customization I went through while building my own e-bike. The manufacturer’s website even allows you to add a front fork with suspension and even different stems, all for an extra buck, of course.
I feel the bike looks good and keeps pace with the aggressive trend happening in the industry. Plus, you can’t beat Swiss customer care. Trust me, you get a lot more when you purchase an ST2, but I can’t spoil all the surprises for you, can I?
