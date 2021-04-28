autoevolution
Newly Redesigned Stromer ST2 e-Bike Can Hang With the Mightiest of the Bunch
Recent years have shown a nearly three-fold increase in production and sales. Even as you read these words, e-bikes are probably being born faster than children. Famed Swiss brand Stromer is one of the companies in on the action.

As a manufacturer of anything, you either identify and catch a growing wave before it crashes, or you sit by and watch the action from a safe distance. Then again, a third option also exists; start the wave.

It’s not really clear who may have started the e-bike craze, but Stromer is one of the companies that’s been there since the modern beginnings. Back in 2009, this team hit the e-bike market with the Stromer V1, an e-bike like very few others around in those days. The V1 is known for traits like a sporty design, huge amounts of power, and massive integrated batteries. Today, the same feel and mentality can be found in every one of the company's bikes.

The bike you see here is the newest unit from this manufacturer. It’s known as the ST2, and while you may have heard that name before, this is the newly redesigned model.

To make things clear, this e-bike includes an aluminum frameset construction. Why the $5,000+ price tag, then? You’ll see shortly. Speaking of frames, Stromer offers two different styles, Sport and Comfort, the main difference being that the Comfort includes more of a step-through frame design for ease of access and safety.

As for the Sport, it’s the version I like the most so that’s the one I'll present to you. When I first saw this e-bike, I was quickly reminded of the new Harley-Davidson e-bike lineup. An angled-down tube starts off high at the head tube, but it offers more and more clearance as it nears the seat tube. That's because this is a commuter bicycle.

One thing to know about Stromer is that it builds bikes meant to cover as much ground as possible. The motor found on the rear hub is an in-house CYRO Drive IG unit with an output of 750 watts but limited to 570 watts for the U.S. market; it offers only up to 40 Nm (29.5 lb-ft) of torque. You’ll be able to find three levels of assistance and achieve up to a 45 kph (28 mph) top speed.

Here’s where this e-bike team starts to differ from others. To feed your motor the power it needs to keep you cruising all day long, you’ll find a 618 Wh battery that should offer up to 120 km (75 miles) of range. If you feel that isn’t enough for your needs, the team offers another two options for larger batteries that offer a range of 150 km (93 miles) and 180 km (112 miles). It may just appear as if Delfast has some rising competition.

The beauty behind these packs is that they do not need any other components to be changed; they can all fit the same bicycle. As for the rest of the drivetrain, Gates Carbon Drive makes its appearance for the first time on a Stromer vehicle. Why Gates? Aside from just really completing the rest of the bike nicely, this system brings with it lower maintenance and longer service life. The shifting is handled by a five-gear hub.

Like most commuter e-bikes, this one includes several extras to make moving through the city a breeze. Standard features include the fenders, cargo carriers, lights, and even GPS, in case of theft.

What I enjoyed about the experience of getting myself an ST2 was the customization I went through while building my own e-bike. The manufacturer’s website even allows you to add a front fork with suspension and even different stems, all for an extra buck, of course.

I feel the bike looks good and keeps pace with the aggressive trend happening in the industry. Plus, you can’t beat Swiss customer care. Trust me, you get a lot more when you purchase an ST2, but I can’t spoil all the surprises for you, can I?

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
