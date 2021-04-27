Thor e-Bike Launches as the Only Affordable High-Tech Bike, the Road Master

So maybe Thor really is as good as it claims to be.
According to E Movement, this is the “only” affordable high-tech bike in the world, the absolute “Road Master” that will “change the way you explore urban and rural forever.” These are very high claims, to be sure, and they would probably be enough to get you turned away from the project, under different circumstances. But strip away the hyperbole and the PR talk, and you get the promise of a competent and high-tech bike, offered at an affordable, probably unbeatable, price.
Thor has just launched on IndieGoGo, where it’s offered to early pledgers at an introductory price of £1,100 for the 250 W version, and £1,200 for Thor Ultra, which packs a 350 W motor. That’s roughly $1,530 and $1,670 for a fully-equipped and ready to go e-bike with high quality components. It’s basically the same price you’d pay for a mid-range e-bike.
E Movement is a British bike maker that offers a variety of solutions for the urban commuter looking to lead a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle. They have commuter city bikes, folding bikes, off-road bikes and e-scooters. Thor has spent the past two years in development, and is the first product that combines urban and off-road riding capabilities. Whether it will ready change the way a rider experiences urban and rural riding, as it claims, remains to be seen.
E Movement has 250 Thor bikes ready in its shop, looking to send them out to riders in May, once the crowdfunding campaign ends. The idea is that, by offering them at half the retail price, it will be able to generate enough interest in the new product to take it into mass production.
Both draw power from a 10.4-Ah Samsung battery hidden in the downtube, with an estimated range of 50 miles (80 km) on motor-only and up to 80 miles (128 km) with pedal-assist. Thor comes with RST lockable hydraulic front suspension and shock-absorbing saddle, SRAM 8 Speed gears and professional Logan Brake system (hydraulic brakes), which makes it a true multi-terrain, comfortable bike.
Thor also comes with a Bafang color display with password protection and a USB port for charging your phone when you’re on the move. The 27.5-inch wheels are wrapped in Maxxis Forekaster puncture-resistant tires, and the bike comes with integrated headlight and taillight, as well as front and rear fenders. With an aluminum alloy frame, the entire bike weighs 48 pounds (22 kg) with the battery included, which could be considered, by today’s standards, almost lightweight. Especially at this kind of money.
According to E Movement, this is the “only” affordable high-tech bike in the world, the absolute “Road Master” that will “change the way you explore urban and rural forever.” These are very high claims, to be sure, and they would probably be enough to get you turned away from the project, under different circumstances. But strip away the hyperbole and the PR talk, and you get the promise of a competent and high-tech bike, offered at an affordable, probably unbeatable, price.
Thor has just launched on IndieGoGo, where it’s offered to early pledgers at an introductory price of £1,100 for the 250 W version, and £1,200 for Thor Ultra, which packs a 350 W motor. That’s roughly $1,530 and $1,670 for a fully-equipped and ready to go e-bike with high quality components. It’s basically the same price you’d pay for a mid-range e-bike.
E Movement is a British bike maker that offers a variety of solutions for the urban commuter looking to lead a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle. They have commuter city bikes, folding bikes, off-road bikes and e-scooters. Thor has spent the past two years in development, and is the first product that combines urban and off-road riding capabilities. Whether it will ready change the way a rider experiences urban and rural riding, as it claims, remains to be seen.
E Movement has 250 Thor bikes ready in its shop, looking to send them out to riders in May, once the crowdfunding campaign ends. The idea is that, by offering them at half the retail price, it will be able to generate enough interest in the new product to take it into mass production.
Both draw power from a 10.4-Ah Samsung battery hidden in the downtube, with an estimated range of 50 miles (80 km) on motor-only and up to 80 miles (128 km) with pedal-assist. Thor comes with RST lockable hydraulic front suspension and shock-absorbing saddle, SRAM 8 Speed gears and professional Logan Brake system (hydraulic brakes), which makes it a true multi-terrain, comfortable bike.
Thor also comes with a Bafang color display with password protection and a USB port for charging your phone when you’re on the move. The 27.5-inch wheels are wrapped in Maxxis Forekaster puncture-resistant tires, and the bike comes with integrated headlight and taillight, as well as front and rear fenders. With an aluminum alloy frame, the entire bike weighs 48 pounds (22 kg) with the battery included, which could be considered, by today’s standards, almost lightweight. Especially at this kind of money.