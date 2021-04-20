New Scorpion X From Juiced Bikes Brings Modern Performance and Retro Styling

No other year has been better for cyclists of all types, ages, and inclinations than 2020. The upward trend for urban mobility solutions is holding strong in 2021 as well, so expect more established makers to come out with brand new products or upgrades to existing ones.
The Scorpion X from Juiced Bikes is a little bit of both. It will launch today, April 20, 2021, with the first batch of deliveries going out by the end of the month. Those who loved the retro styling and performance by very modern standards of the Scorpion, which launched on crowdfunding sites in late summer 2019, will love the X.
The Scorpion X bears the same retro-inspired styling of ‘70s mopeds but now hides a new electronic system, a custom motor, and a bigger battery pack, along with all the other features introduced with the Scorpion. Power now comes from a custom Bafang 750W RetroBlade motor coupled to a bigger 52-Volt 15Ah battery pack that offers 15% more range than the predecessor. Speaking strictly numbers because favorable comparisons won’t help you in real life, that’s a 55-mile (88.5-km) estimated range on a single charge.
Further upgrades include Torque and Cadence pedal-assist technology, an upgraded 8-speed cassette, and 56T-11T transmission that makes pedaling at higher speeds easier. That said, the moped-style design isn’t exactly ideal for pedaling but, should you wish to do it, now you can, with more ease. The e-bike also features a 100 dB horn, a Key Switch for security, and the new RelayRack.
Front and rear suspension make the Scorpion X a beast both in the city and off-road, and you get the same moped-style seat from the Juiced lineup for extra comfort. Puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and super bright Lumen headlamp, staples of the Juiced e-bikes, are also present here.
“With the Scorpion X, we really wanted to create a more powerful ‘base model’ electric bike. The original Scorpion is an amazing bike, but I thought it was important to take it up a notch with more power, torque, riding range and just a better riding experience,” Tora Harris, CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes, says in a statement. “By taking things up a notch, especially with the development of our new, custom Bafang 750-Watt RetroBlade motor, riders get an insane riding experience that we’re incredibly proud of.”
The Scorpion X is a Class 2 e-bike but can be configured as a Class 3, where need be. Orders open today for Glossy Black and Electric Blue models, with a reduced price of $1,999 (down from $2,199).
The Scorpion X bears the same retro-inspired styling of ‘70s mopeds but now hides a new electronic system, a custom motor, and a bigger battery pack, along with all the other features introduced with the Scorpion. Power now comes from a custom Bafang 750W RetroBlade motor coupled to a bigger 52-Volt 15Ah battery pack that offers 15% more range than the predecessor. Speaking strictly numbers because favorable comparisons won’t help you in real life, that’s a 55-mile (88.5-km) estimated range on a single charge.
Further upgrades include Torque and Cadence pedal-assist technology, an upgraded 8-speed cassette, and 56T-11T transmission that makes pedaling at higher speeds easier. That said, the moped-style design isn’t exactly ideal for pedaling but, should you wish to do it, now you can, with more ease. The e-bike also features a 100 dB horn, a Key Switch for security, and the new RelayRack.
Front and rear suspension make the Scorpion X a beast both in the city and off-road, and you get the same moped-style seat from the Juiced lineup for extra comfort. Puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and super bright Lumen headlamp, staples of the Juiced e-bikes, are also present here.
“With the Scorpion X, we really wanted to create a more powerful ‘base model’ electric bike. The original Scorpion is an amazing bike, but I thought it was important to take it up a notch with more power, torque, riding range and just a better riding experience,” Tora Harris, CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes, says in a statement. “By taking things up a notch, especially with the development of our new, custom Bafang 750-Watt RetroBlade motor, riders get an insane riding experience that we’re incredibly proud of.”
The Scorpion X is a Class 2 e-bike but can be configured as a Class 3, where need be. Orders open today for Glossy Black and Electric Blue models, with a reduced price of $1,999 (down from $2,199).