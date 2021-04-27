The Number One Android Auto and CarPlay Music App Announces a Price Increase

Back in 2020, Google officially retired Google Play Music, essentially trying to move everybody to YouTube Music, not only on the phone but in the car as well.
And while Google Play Music was the service that so many people loved on Android Auto, the experience with YouTube Music was far from flawless, and this is how some ended actually making the switch to Spotify.
But on the other hand, Spotify is already the number one music service out there. As of December 31, 2020, Spotify has 155 million subscribers, 345 million monthly active users, over 70 million tracks, and more than 4 billion playlists. And it obviously keeps growing and growing, with the service now available in no less than 178 markets across the globe.
But while Spotify is growing, it’s also getting more expensive.
A recent email sent to European subscribers reveals that all Spotify plans would become more expensive starting April 30.
In the United Kingdom, for example, most prices will be increased by £1, except for the Family plans, which will now cost £2 more. So after April 30, students will have to pay £5.99 for Spotify Premium, while for individual subscribers, the ad-free service will carry a price tag of £10.99.
Some users are also being provided with one extra month at the current prices, so the new cost of Spotify Premium will come into effect in June.
In the meantime, Spotify is also investing in hardware products, as the company has recently announced the so-called Car Thing, a device whose purpose is to enhance the multimedia experience behind the wheel with exclusive access to Spotify.
But on the other hand, there’s little that Car Thing does and the CarPlay or Android Auto version of Spotify doesn’t, so it’ll be interesting to see how this device improves over time. For the time being, Spotify’s Car Thing is only available for a limited number of Premium subscribers in the United States.
