Spotify Planning a Feature That Could Be Great News for Android Auto Users

With Google Play Music now dead, the Mountain View-based search company hopes most users would make the switch to YouTube Music, though it’s not a secret not everybody agrees with this transition.
And it’s all because of the shortcomings they discovered when trying out YouTube Music, so some former GPM users out there are now looking into the existing alternatives they could embrace in the long term.
Needless to say, Spotify is one of them, and as it turns out, the parent company is ready to welcome everybody disappointed with Google Play Music, not only with the existing feature lineup but also with new capabilities.
Many former GPM users who refused the switch to YouTube Music are owners of large music libraries they want to listen to locally without the need for getting a subscription that would also unlock streaming capabilities. Google didn’t offer this option on YouTube Music initially, and users were forced to pay for a subscription even if they wanted to listen to music they already purchased and which was stored on their devices.
The company eventually resolved this problem by adding a free tier to YouTube Music.
Spotify knows not everybody is a big fan of music streaming and for many, it’s essential to be allowed to listen to their own libraries.
And this is why the company is reportedly developing on-device local files support on Android, which means users would be allowed to listen to the music that is stored on their smartphones. Previously, this feature was only available on the desktop, and users could get the music on their mobile devices with sync, but many complained the feature wasn’t very reliably anyway.
So Spotify wants to make it easier for users to listen to the music they own, something that former Google Play Music users have been very interested in lately.
The feature is still in development right now but expect it to be here rather sooner than later, as Spotify clearly wants to take advantage of disappointment over YouTube Music.
