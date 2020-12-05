A Short Story of the Most Valuable BMW 507 in the World: Elvis Presley’s

Google Completely Kills Off the Music App Android Auto Users Truly Loved

Google Play Music has long been one of the top music apps on Android Auto, but not a long time ago, the Mountain View-based parent company announced a plan that was received with mixed feelings by the community. 1 photo



The demise of Google Play Music happened in painful stages, and while Google tried to push users to YouTube Music, many actually resisted the switch.



This all ends today, as Google Play Music is officially retired and connecting to the service is no longer possible. Users who are trying to connect to GPM right now are just provided with a warning message they need to transfer their music.



“Google Play Music is no longer available. You can still transfer your library, including playlists and uploads, for a limited time,” the message reads.



Needless to say, the “limited time” reference is the one you should care about, as Google will at one point stop providing you with this option too, so you’d better export your data unless you want the entire library to be gone.



The transition to



Google has already resolved one of the most important, as users initially discovered that listening to the music they purchased on Google Play Music was impossible on YouTube Music unless they paid for a subscription. The search giant eventually introduced a free tier for YouTube Music, thus providing access to an existing library at absolutely no cost.



