You Can Now Listen to Airline Boarding Music from the Comfort of Your Couch

It’s pretty clear 2020 and 2021 have completely changed the way we do so many things, and some industries have been severely hit by lockdowns and people’s concerns that getting too close to others could make them get the virus.
Airlines themselves have been struggling to convince everybody that boarding a flight is still as safe as it gets, with some companies conducting mandatory rapid tests for all customers just to make sure the risks are reduced to the minimum.
Due to restrictions, others have turned to flights to nowhere, which basically allow those who can’t live without flying to board a plane, go up in the air for two or three hours, and then return to the starting point just like they’d return from a long trip aboard.
Now Singapore Airline has turned to a new approach to bring the boarding experience to customers who want to experience it from the safety of their own homes.
As discovered earlier this week, the company has published its boarding music on Spotify, essentially giving us the option to listen to all the tunes you normally hear when getting on a flight on any mobile device or a computer.
Called The Sound of Singapore Airlines, the playlist includes landing, boarding, and lounge music, and it pretty much comes down to relaxing tunes that are just the perfect choice not only for a trip, but also when working or studying.
Needless to say, the playlist is available for both free Spotify users and subscribers, and of course, it can also be loaded in a car when running Android Auto or CarPlay.
In the meantime, if you’re not necessarily a big fan of Spotify, you can also click the play button in the video below and enjoy one full hour of Singapore Airline’s boarding song in a loop.
