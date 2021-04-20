VanMoof’s Powerbank Boosts Up Your Ride With 62 Miles Extra Range

After announcing a few weeks ago that its S3 and X3 e-bikes are compatible with the Apple Find My app, VanMoof has dropped its latest addition: a detachable battery that can seriously increase the range of its e-bikes by up to 100 km (62 miles).
The VanMoof PowerBank is a rechargeable battery designed to be attached to the S3 and X3 models' frames. The battery weighs 2.8 kg (6 lbs) and has a capacity of 378 Wh. It features a large power update that almost doubles the energy capacity of the bike.
The S3 and X3 already have a built-in battery of 504Wh and they offer a range from 60 to 150 km (37-93 miles). With this accessory, VanMoof allows the bikers to go even further on a single charge. It also brings the mileage of S3 and X3 closer to the below-average EV, making the e-bikes more appealing for those who want to trade in their car for an eco-friendly commuting option.
The PowerBank is connected to the bike's frame through a cable, and it has a button that turns it on and off. That way, the riders can charge their built-in battery whenever they need to. This new accessory can charge the e-bike's main battery while it's stopped, but it can also give you an extra boost while you’re on the move.
It's a removable accessory that does not only extends mileage, but makes the bikers’ lives easier. Since the battery is fully detachable, charging should be more convenient, even if you live in an apartment or building with no access to a socket for recharging.
According to VanMoof, the PowerBank can charge up to 70 percent in two hours and achieve a full charge in only 3 hours.
The PowerBank adds $419/ €348 to the cost of the bike, which actually starts at $2.406/ €1,998.
The S3 and X3 already have a built-in battery of 504Wh and they offer a range from 60 to 150 km (37-93 miles). With this accessory, VanMoof allows the bikers to go even further on a single charge. It also brings the mileage of S3 and X3 closer to the below-average EV, making the e-bikes more appealing for those who want to trade in their car for an eco-friendly commuting option.
The PowerBank is connected to the bike's frame through a cable, and it has a button that turns it on and off. That way, the riders can charge their built-in battery whenever they need to. This new accessory can charge the e-bike's main battery while it's stopped, but it can also give you an extra boost while you’re on the move.
It's a removable accessory that does not only extends mileage, but makes the bikers’ lives easier. Since the battery is fully detachable, charging should be more convenient, even if you live in an apartment or building with no access to a socket for recharging.
According to VanMoof, the PowerBank can charge up to 70 percent in two hours and achieve a full charge in only 3 hours.
The PowerBank adds $419/ €348 to the cost of the bike, which actually starts at $2.406/ €1,998.