Carota Design Blows Away Traditional e-Bikes With a Classic Chopper Rendering

Ladies and gentlemen, what you see is not the newest chopper from Paul Jr. Designs, but rather a rendering by Vietnam-based Carota Design. This design group has an eye for everything from phones to sneakers, scooters, and e-bikes like the one here.
This particular design is known as nothing more than the Classic Ebike. Honestly, it doesn't even matter what it's called; it’s the sort of design that will surely attract a whole lot of eyes—assuming someone eventually builds it.
So far, all I was able to find on this concept are these renderings. Carota makes no mention of any components or materials used in building the bike. However, we can still paint a decent picture of what’s going on.
Paul Jr. Designs to make a very chopper-like e-bike.
To make things easier to understand, I’ll start from the ground up. The entire e-bike sits on a pair of fat tires with classic white walls that hug an equally wide spoked rim. These fat tires not only sustain the frame style but also act as a suspension. If you look at the front fork and rear triangle, you’ll see that no suspension system is visible.
Speaking of the fork, the Classic does include a standard unit similar to other bikes, but there’s also an additional triple tree fork look-alike to offer that chopper feel. Sure, the design may lead you to believe that this component includes dampening properties, but it simply cannot due to the placement of the other fork.
equally beefy stem and those classic cruiser-style handlebars. Braking is handled by two disc brakes that seem to include internal cable routing, but only towards the rear and to the motor and battery, but I’ll get to that shortly.
Now, the one feature that gives the bike its appeal is the frame and its geometry. The downtube creates a line that makes the bike look like it’s waiting for a new engine and defines the chopper look. The top tube follows a long and sleek path to the rear hub, where it meets the down tube and completes the design.
At the front, you’ll also see a gas tank. If anything, this space is reserved for storage, but that is just an assumption. What isn’t an assumption is that this bike includes a mid-drive motor. Actually, it doesn’t even include pedals; all you’ve got to do is sit back and enjoy the ride.
I find the design really nice, and it's the sort of build that could be whipped up in a garage. Heck, even the battery and motor can be made to look the same; all you need is a case design.
This particular design is known as nothing more than the Classic Ebike. Honestly, it doesn't even matter what it's called; it’s the sort of design that will surely attract a whole lot of eyes—assuming someone eventually builds it.
So far, all I was able to find on this concept are these renderings. Carota makes no mention of any components or materials used in building the bike. However, we can still paint a decent picture of what’s going on.
Paul Jr. Designs to make a very chopper-like e-bike.
To make things easier to understand, I’ll start from the ground up. The entire e-bike sits on a pair of fat tires with classic white walls that hug an equally wide spoked rim. These fat tires not only sustain the frame style but also act as a suspension. If you look at the front fork and rear triangle, you’ll see that no suspension system is visible.
Speaking of the fork, the Classic does include a standard unit similar to other bikes, but there’s also an additional triple tree fork look-alike to offer that chopper feel. Sure, the design may lead you to believe that this component includes dampening properties, but it simply cannot due to the placement of the other fork.
equally beefy stem and those classic cruiser-style handlebars. Braking is handled by two disc brakes that seem to include internal cable routing, but only towards the rear and to the motor and battery, but I’ll get to that shortly.
Now, the one feature that gives the bike its appeal is the frame and its geometry. The downtube creates a line that makes the bike look like it’s waiting for a new engine and defines the chopper look. The top tube follows a long and sleek path to the rear hub, where it meets the down tube and completes the design.
At the front, you’ll also see a gas tank. If anything, this space is reserved for storage, but that is just an assumption. What isn’t an assumption is that this bike includes a mid-drive motor. Actually, it doesn’t even include pedals; all you’ve got to do is sit back and enjoy the ride.
I find the design really nice, and it's the sort of build that could be whipped up in a garage. Heck, even the battery and motor can be made to look the same; all you need is a case design.