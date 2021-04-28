1955 Chevy 210 Gets Two-Lane Blacktop Hot Rod Look in Retro Rendering

If you seek motion pictures that capture the spirit of street racing, Monte Hellmen's 1971 "Two-Lane Blacktop" will inevitably come up. And the hero car of the movie, a 1955 Chevrolet 210, has now returned to the scene thanks to the hot rod rendering we have here.
Those who have seen the film are split into two main categories: some perceive the production as an iconic representation of the road movie genre, while others don't fancy its focus on the action, which doesn't leave that much room for memorable lines or a plot to write home about.
Speaking of the plot, it involves The Driver (played by singer James Taylor) and The Mechanic (played by Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson) organizing street races for money as they travel across the Southwest.
In their path, they come across The Girl (played by Laurie Bird), with the trio eventually going on a cross-country pink slips race against GTO (played by Warren Oates), a middle-aged man wielding a 1970 Pontiac GTO.
And with digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel having already brought the said Poncho into the pixel realm earlier this month, he couldn't leave the Chevy out, could he?
As old-school enthusiasts will tell you, the Tri-Five we have here is a bit different to the one that laid rubber in the movie; for the record, the said nickname is given to 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevrolets of the 150, 210, Bel Air, and Nomad types.
And the artist seems to have retouched both the base vehicle and the custom bits. As such, while the motion picture machine was a 210 two-door sedan, while this 3D model appears to be a hardtop coupe (it lacks a central pillar).
The Primer Gray you'll find in the movie trailer at the bottom of the page is obviously here to stay, albeit with some extra rust, and so is the clamshell-type front end, a fiberglass job aimed at saving weight.
However, open that hood, and you'll find a blower that was not present on the movie car. Instead, the latter featured a 454ci (7.4L) V8 with dual four-barrel carbs sitting atop of a Weiand manifold.
To put the extra muscle down, the machine has been fitted with slapper bars, and since we've reached the underside of the vehicle, we'll mention the now-shorter side exhaust.
The handling hasn't been neglected: the 210 now sports flared fenders accommodating an eccentric wheel and tire setup. As such, the original Cragar wheels were replaced by a set borrowed from the Eleanor Mustang.
And with the original portrayed as a ten-second car, we can only imagine what this digitally remastered toy can do.
Oh, and if you'd prefer the 1955 Chevy 210 in its factory form, the pixel master also has you covered, as you'll notice in the second part of the image gallery.
