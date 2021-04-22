Eddie Van Halen’s 1934 Ford Hot Rod Is a Gorgeous Collectible, Now for Sale

Eddie Van Halen was, to many fans, the Guitar God. But he was also a passionate racer and car collector, so some his most prized rides have emerged for sale after his October 2020 death. This is one of them and, even without the celebrity association, it would still be a pretty impressive collectible.
A 1934 Ford sedan hot rod that was built and customized for Eddie Van Halen is currently being auctioned off on Gotta Have Rock & Roll, the same venue that listed the rocker’s race-ready 2000 Ferrari 550 in November last year. The Ferrari failed to find a new owner, but maybe this stunning hot rod will have a different fate.
The four-door sedan was delivered to Van Halen in the summer of 1991 and, according to the listing, it was built to his exact specifications. It has had at least two more owners since the rocker parted with it, but has been maintained in impeccable condition, in a climate-controlled garage.
Painted in a gorgeous fire-engine red over an elegant caramel interior of sued and leather (the interior is done by Ron Mangus, who also worked on James Hetfield’s hot rods), it hosts a supercharged 350 cubic-inch Chevy V8 in a custom painted engine bay, four-speed Hydramatic automatic transmission, fully independent suspension, and modern features carefully hidden in the retro cabin. It has power steering and windows, air conditioning, and smartphone-compatible audio system and, in keeping with the rock ‘n roll vibe, tinted windows and all suicide doors.
The auction house estimates that the ‘34 sedan, which comes with a bunch of letters of authenticity, including the original title with Van Halen’s signature, could fetch between $150,000 and $200,000. To sweeten the deal for the rocker’s fans, a signed guitar is offered as part of the lot: it is signed by the original members of Van Halen (Eddie and Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, and Michael Anthony). An Eddie Van Halen signed framed photo is offered as well. If there ever was the perfect Eddie Van Halen collectible, this lot is probably it.
As of the time of press, there are no bids registered on the lot.
