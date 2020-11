Eddie Van Halen’s Custom, Race-Ready 2000 Ferrari 550 Could Be Yours

An Eddie Van Halen lot is coming up for auction with Gotta Have Rock & Roll , offering a little something for every Van Halen fan, regardless of budget. There’s a guitar pick he once used on stage, a concert ticket, as well as an album sleeve and CD insert with the rocker’s signature.For fans with deeper pockets, there’s also the rocker’s own Ferrari, customized and ready to race.Van Halen loved fast cars (and racing them) almost as much as he loved performing on stage. In a 2016 interview, he likened the two, saying, “The adrenaline rush is similar. You’re always pushing the edge, on stage live and driving on a track. […] If you mess up live, you smile your way through it or improvise quick, just like if there’s an accident in front of you or somebody’s trying to pass you.”One of Van Halen’s favorite race cars was his custom, 6-speed 2000 Ferrari 550 . It’s the one offered for sale, with bidding starting at $200,000 when the auction goes live on November 25. The final price is estimated at $250,000-$300,000, but the auction house underlines that this is “the ultimate collector’s item.”Van Halen had the car customized so he could race against his brother, Alex Van Halen. It comes with custom racing seats and, despite the years of ownership, only 28,000 miles (45,061 km) on the clock. It’s in excellent condition, has been recently serviced as well as “maintained and treated with care.”Documentation provided includes original registration in the rocker’s name and original renewal (also in his name), and a certificate of authenticity from the auction house. The auction on the entire lot runs through December 4.