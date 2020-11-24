5 One-Off 6x6 Truck Involved in Police Chase Was Probably Not DJ Marshmello’s

Eddie Van Halen’s Custom, Race-Ready 2000 Ferrari 550 Could Be Yours

Eddie Van Halen passed away at the beginning of October this year after a long battle with throat cancer. While there’s nothing in this world that could soothe the fans' pain of losing the Guitar God, owning and racing his Ferrari would probably help. 5 photos



For fans with deeper pockets, there’s also the rocker’s own Ferrari, customized and ready to race.



Van Halen loved fast cars (and racing them) almost as much as he loved performing on stage. In a 2016 interview, he likened the two, saying, “The adrenaline rush is similar. You’re always pushing the edge, on stage live and driving on a track. […] If you mess up live, you smile your way through it or improvise quick, just like if there’s an accident in front of you or somebody’s trying to pass you.”



One of Van Halen’s favorite race cars was his custom, 6-speed 2000



Van Halen had the car customized so he could race against his brother, Alex Van Halen. It comes with custom racing seats and, despite the years of ownership, only 28,000 miles (45,061 km) on the clock. It’s in excellent condition, has been recently serviced as well as “maintained and treated with care.”



